Questions around Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide have continued to surface after a former NFL quarterbacks coach provided a candid evaluation, reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

According to the coach, it was “not surprising” that Sanders had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called. The coach alluded to concerns over the quarterback’s lack of awareness about how he presented himself and his limited understanding of the leverage he held in the draft process.

"The intel I got was shocking: ‘This guy has no awareness about how he's coming across, or the type of leverage he has or doesn't have,'” a coach told Feldman.

Sanders, who did not participate in the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine, was selected No. 144 overall by the Browns. His decision to skip pre-draft events reportedly contributed to hesitation among teams. Scouting assessments highlighted that Sanders carries a solid but developmental skill set.

One NFL offensive coordinator cited issues with his throwing mechanics, while another questioned the absence of elite traits.

The 23-year-old’s college career–high sack totals and a system that limited quick-release options also raised concerns about his adaptability at the next level.

Now joining a quarterback room with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders faces strong competition for a role. Evaluators pointed out that NFL backups must have both humility and strong support for the starting QB - qualities Sanders will need to showcase moving forward.

Deion Sanders' influence cited as key factor in Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr pointed to the influence of Shedeur Sanders’ family, particularly his father Deion Sanders, as the reason behind his draft slide.

Orr thinks Deion's actions hurt Shedeur’s draft stock. Deion publicly said he’d block certain teams from picking his son and claimed Shedeur would go in the top five. He also accused former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky of “hating” on his son.

These actions, along with the attention around the Sanders family, made teams more cautious. Per the SI writer, the risk of drafting Shedeur grew due to the powerful family dynamic. As a result, he fell to the fifth round.

