NFL insider sheds light on Jets' alleged ultimatum to Aaron Rodgers over Pat McAfee Show

Ian Rapoport has dispelled rumors of an alleged ultimatum from the Jets to quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The clarification comes as the Jets officially announced their split from the 41-year-old quarterback. New general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn informed Rodgers last week about moving in a different direction.

Speaking on "The Insiders" show on NFL Network on Thursday, Rapoport addressed the growing speculation about the team's reported demands:

"From what I am told, there were no ultimatums. I know there was a report that was like, 'Well the Jets don't want Aaron Rodgers to do the Pat McAfee Show and if he agrees not to, we'll bring him back.' It wasn't like that," Rapoport said.

Aaron Rodgers' time with the Jets ends after an injury-plagued two-year stint that saw him start just 18 games, winning only six. His tenure began dramatically when he tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his Jets debut.

Next steps for Jets after Aaron Rodgers' exit

Ian Rapoport went further in the show and reported the conversation between the Jets and Rodgers. He claimed it focused more on team involvement than media restrictions:

"It was really more like, 'If you go on there, can you maybe use a little more discretion?' And they can't tell him to come to OTAs, that's not allowed. But it's like, 'We'd like you to be around more,'" Rapoport explained.

Despite the short tenure, Rodgers left his mark in the Jets' record books. His 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 passing yards both rank third for a single season in franchise history.

Team owner Woody Johnson praised Aaron Rodgers' impact in a statement on Thursday:

"From Day 1, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans and immersed himself in our city."

The four-time MVP's final game as a Jet showcased his talent. He threw a season-high four touchdown passes in a victory over Miami on Jan. 5.

The Jets now face crucial decisions about their quarterback position. Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis remain under contract, while the team holds the seventh overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Aaron Rodgers' departure carries financial implications. The Jets will absorb a $49 million dead money charge unless they designate him a post-June 1 cut, which would spread the charge across two years.

With 503 career touchdown passes, ranking fifth in NFL history, Rodgers joins elite company. He stands alongside Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to surpass 500 touchdown passes.

