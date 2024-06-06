NFL insider sheds light on Sam Darnold-J.J. McCarthy QB1 competition in Vikings camp: "He’s better than you think"

The Minnesota Vikings saw quarterback Kirk Cousins walk away in free agency to join the Atlanta Falcons. While Minnesota tried to retain Cousins, he left for Atlanta, joining his third NFL franchise, leaving the Vikings with a big void at the position.

In the off-season, the Vikings signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold and then drafted J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft. There will be a QB battle this off-season between the two, and it will be a situation to monitor.

In an SI.com article, NFL insider Albert Breer answered some fan questions surrounding many NFL topics. One question he was asked was who he thinks will start for the Vikings at quarterback. Breer believes that Darnold will be under center for the Vikings to begin the season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Darnold will start because he’s better than you think, and because I know Kevin O’Connell has a detailed, tiered plan to break McCarthy in and get him ready to play."

Expand Tweet

Darnold signed with the Vikings this off-season on a one-year deal worth $10 million. McCarthy was one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, tying the 1983 NFL draft.

Sam Darnold seems to have the edge over J.J. McCarthy to start for the Vikings

Sam Darnold during San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

As of right now, it seems as if Sam Darnold has the upper hand on winning the starting quarterback job over J.J. McCarthy.

NFL insider Kevin Seifert said:

"After two days of minicamp, and with one final week of OTAs remaining, he's squarely behind veteran Sam Darnold on the depth chart."

Expand Tweet

This shouldn't be a surprise as Darnold has played six seasons, is more experienced and has had more work in an NFL system. McCarthy, being a rookie QB from Michigan, will have a lot of adjusting to do as he's just now getting some experience on the football field in minicamp and OTAs.

Who do you think will start for the Vikings at quarterback in Week 1?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Albert Breer, Si.com and H/T Sportskeeda.