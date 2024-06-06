NFL insider sheds light on Sam Darnold-J.J. McCarthy QB1 competition in Vikings camp: "He’s better than you think"

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL insider sheds light on Sam Darnold-J.J. McCarthy QB1 competition in Vikings camp: "He’s better than you think"

NFL insider sheds light on Sam Darnold-J.J. McCarthy QB1 competition in Vikings camp: "He’s better than you think"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 20:38 GMT
Sam Darnold, left, J.J. McCarthy, right
Sam Darnold, left, J.J. McCarthy, right

The Minnesota Vikings saw quarterback Kirk Cousins walk away in free agency to join the Atlanta Falcons. While Minnesota tried to retain Cousins, he left for Atlanta, joining his third NFL franchise, leaving the Vikings with a big void at the position.

In the off-season, the Vikings signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold and then drafted J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft. There will be a QB battle this off-season between the two, and it will be a situation to monitor.

In an SI.com article, NFL insider Albert Breer answered some fan questions surrounding many NFL topics. One question he was asked was who he thinks will start for the Vikings at quarterback. Breer believes that Darnold will be under center for the Vikings to begin the season.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think Darnold will start because he’s better than you think, and because I know Kevin O’Connell has a detailed, tiered plan to break McCarthy in and get him ready to play."

Darnold signed with the Vikings this off-season on a one-year deal worth $10 million. McCarthy was one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, tying the 1983 NFL draft.

Sam Darnold seems to have the edge over J.J. McCarthy to start for the Vikings

Sam Darnold during San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Sam Darnold during San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

As of right now, it seems as if Sam Darnold has the upper hand on winning the starting quarterback job over J.J. McCarthy.

NFL insider Kevin Seifert said:

"After two days of minicamp, and with one final week of OTAs remaining, he's squarely behind veteran Sam Darnold on the depth chart."

This shouldn't be a surprise as Darnold has played six seasons, is more experienced and has had more work in an NFL system. McCarthy, being a rookie QB from Michigan, will have a lot of adjusting to do as he's just now getting some experience on the football field in minicamp and OTAs.

Who do you think will start for the Vikings at quarterback in Week 1?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Albert Breer, Si.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी