The 2025 NFL draft class is filled with impeccable wide receiver prospects. Many are capable of becoming the top receiver in an offense and some would thrive as the second or third option.

The cream of the crop is reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and former Arizona Wildcats sensation Tetairoa McMillan. Both are projected to be among the first 10 names taken off the board on Day 1 of the draft.

Former Missouri Tigers star Luther Burden III is another highly touted prospect, but his stock has taken a hit over the past month. He was earmarked to be a top-15 pick when he declared in December. However, over the past three months, he has consistently slipped in mock drafts, with many analysts concerned about his ability to cope in the NFL with his 5-foot-11 frame.

However, Marcus Mosher believes the worries are overblown. On a post asking which prospect should get more first-round buzz, the analyst said:

"Luther Burden III somehow qualifies for this since he's been out of so many Round 1 mocks lately. People are WAY overthinking it with him."

Luther Burden III stats: His numbers explain why there are concerns about his skill

Luther Burden III put NFL teams on notice with his stellar display during his sophomore season with the Missouri Tigers. He finished the season with 86 catches for 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in only 13 games.

However, the 2024 season, his last in college football was a massive disappointment. He finished with only 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, a steep decline in production.

However, his underwhelming campaign wasn't solely down to defenses successfully taking him out of the game. The Tigers' offensive line had a horrendous year, and neither starting quarterback Brady Cook nor his backup Drew Pyne could run the offense smoothly.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Burden made the most of his opportunities and averaged 6.1 yards. The 21-year-old has some limitations, but nothing bad enough for teams to overlook him on Day 1 of the draft.

