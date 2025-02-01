NFL insider shuts down rumors hinting at Bucs WR Mike Evans' $45,000,000 contract extension

Mike Evans seems to be enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there have been reports circulating about him signing a two-year extension contract worth around $45 million with the team. In 2024, Evans renewed his contract with the team for two years. However, this deal will expire after the 2025 season, making him a free agent in 2026.

Nonetheless, NFL insider Greg Auman shut down the rumors by sharing a post on X on Thursday. He clarified that he had not heard anything about a potential contract extension but suggested the Buccaneers could likely sign Evans to a one-year deal after his current contract expires.

Auman reshared a post by ML Football about the contract extension rumor of Mike Evans, along with a caption saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Have heard nothing to suggest this is in the works at all. Evans is happy to be in Tampa, likely moving forward with one-year deals after current contract expires after this coming season."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Mike Evans has been part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2014, after becoming the seventh overall pick in that year's draft.

Mike Evans makes it to Pro Bowl 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star player Mike Evans is selected for the Pro Bowl 2025. It would be his sixth time competing in the prestigious tournament.

On Monday, it was announced that the Bay's WR would be replacing Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb to play in the Pro Bowl this year. He would be playing for the NFC team on Feb 2.

This season has been pretty impressive for Evans. He completed over 1,000 yards receiving for the 11th consecutive year in his career. He had a total of 1,004 yards, and 74 receptions, along with 11 touchdowns in 2024, making his overall career total 12,684 receiving yards, 836 receptions, and 105 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2018 when he had 1,524 receiving yards with 86 receptions. Evans earned a $3 million bonus this season for completing 1,000 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, 70 catches on the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.