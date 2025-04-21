  • home icon
  NFL insider speculates Bears, Cowboys making blockbuster trade during draft to select Ashton Jeanty before Raiders

NFL insider speculates Bears, Cowboys making blockbuster trade during draft to select Ashton Jeanty before Raiders

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 21, 2025 17:49 GMT
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn
NFL insider speculates Bears, Cowboys making blockbuster trade during draft to select Ashton Jeanty before Raiders - Source: Imagn

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero believes that there is a chance that the Chicago Bears or the Dallas Cowboys will make a blockbuster trade on draft night this week.

While discussing the latest news surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft on the popular NFL Network show 'Good Morning Football' on Monday, Pelissero noted that Jeanty has had visits with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bears, and the Cowboys this offseason.

"What you have to ask yourself is, if you are Ben Johnson in Chicago or Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas, you're thinking, this guy can add a dimension we can't get any place else. Is it worth it? Because it would be expensive to go up and get ahead of the Raiders. That is something that we will be watching very closely as Thursday night approaches."
Until this point in the draft process, it was widely expected that the Raiders would use their No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, with the recent report by Pelissero, it appears as though there may be serious interest by the Bears or the Cowboys in trading up in order to acquire the services of Jeanty.

Although Jeanty is a generational talent at the running back position, it is quite rare for running backs to be taken within the top ten of the selection process, let alone have multiple teams potentially competing to trade for the player.

Ashton Jeanty 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Jeanty is a complete running back prospect who can thrive in both rushing and receiving situations on the football field. He is extremely quick and agile, has great vision with the football, can make sharp cuts and turns, and is a strong pass catcher as well.

At Boise State in 2024, Jeanty had one of the most dominant college football campaigns in recent memory. He had 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown for the Broncos.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, neither the Bears nor the Cowboys traded above the Raiders at No. 6 overall. As a result, Jeremiah predicted that Jeanty would be selected No. 6 overall by the Raiders this year.

