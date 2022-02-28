“That is as big a swing as an organization I've ever heard from an agent publicly” - NFL insider stunned by Kyler Murray’s agent’s report 

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray has been in the news recently. He has reportedly been at odds with the organization, going as far as removing the team and most affiliations with them from social media.

In return, the Cardinals, with the exception of two Instagram posts, removed Murray from their social media posts.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, has now responded with a lengthy statement, adding that his client "absolutely wants to be your [the Cardinals'] long-term quarterback" and that he desperately wants to win the Super Bowl. The statement was also evident that Burkhardt is now placing everything else at the feet of the Cardinals.

NFL analyst Michael Robinson had thoughts about the statement and spoke about it on Good Morning Football.

“I’m looking at some of these sentences and one of them says, 'Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business.’ That's in bold," Robinson said. "And yet, there's a lot of words we're seeing right here. And this paragraph, if you can't see it on screen, it says, ‘It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving 24-year-old, already a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who led the organization from three wins before his arrival to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in five years.'"

It is evident that Robinson feels strongly about the comments, which was confirmed in the second part of his statement.

"That is as big a swing as an organization I've ever heard from an agent publicly," Robinson said. "A lot of that stuff happens in whispers and they’ll tell Ian [Rapoport], ‘Maybe you should maybe mention the fact that he's 24 years old.’ No, this is the agent coming out [combine week]. And I kind of like it. I kind of like it from the agent side. This is my guy. This is the quarterback. Are you paying $40 million, or are you not?”

Will the Arizona Cardinals pay a hefty price for Kyler Murray?

Despite a lot of positive things said by Kyler Murray's agent, there is one sentence that stands out more than others: "Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business."

The writing is now on the wall as Murray and his agent have drawn a proverbial line in the sand. The statement made it clear that the ball is now in the court of the Arizona Cardinals and their owner, Michael Bidwill.

As for the positive aspects of the statement, Burkhardt outlined in bold print that his client has two primary objectives for the team. The first is to be the quarterback of the Cardinals for a very long time, and the second is that he desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.

As the March 16 date approaches (that's when the new league year begins), fans and pundits alike will soon find out how the organization prioritizes Kyler Murray.

