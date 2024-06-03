NFL Insider suggests Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 deal could dwarf CeeDee Lamb's contract

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Insider suggests Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 deal could dwarf CeeDee Lamb's contract

NFL Insider suggests Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 deal could dwarf CeeDee Lamb's contract

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 03, 2024 20:10 GMT
NFL Insider suggests Justin Jefferson
NFL Insider suggests Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 deal could dwarf CeeDee Lamb's contract

Justin Jefferson signed a mammoth four-year deal worth $140 million and that means that all other wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, who are chasing new contracts of their own, will get a boost.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Adam Schefter pointed out that Jerry Jones had previously said that the wide receiver was in no rush to get a new deal with the Cowboys even though they were ready as an organization.

And, according to Schefter, the reason for it was that Lamb was waiting for the wide receiver market to reset as it has now done with Jefferson's new contract. The NFL Insider commented:

also-read-trending Trending
"Jerry Jones made a reference earlier this offseason to the fact that the Cowboys wanted to get a deal done with Ceedee Lamb. But Ceedee Lamb was in no rush to get that deal done. And the reason that he wasn't in any rush to get a deal done was because of the deal today. Well, the deal today is now done."

But Adam Schefter hastened to add that just because Lamb has similar numbers as Jefferson does not mean that both will get paid equally. Because the Vikings wide receiver played fewer games due to injuries and still accumulated the numbers that he did, he remains the benchmark. The NFL Insider added:

"And if you look at their numbers side by side, yes, Ceedee Lamb played more games due to Justin Jefferson's injuries. But the numbers are comparable. Do I think Lamb is as good as Justin Jefferson? No. Do I think he's gonna get that contract? No."

Adam Schefter concluded by saying that now Lamb and the Cowboys can get towards figuring out the correct contractual value for him in this market and how much lesser than Jefferson it will be:

"I think we'd all agree it would be south of Justin Jefferson. But how much south and that's the question, and that's now left up to Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys to go figure out."

Comparing Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb's numbers from last season

Justin Jefferson played 10 games last season and accumulated 1,074 receiving yards. CeeDee Lamb had a total of 1,749 yards and featured in all 17 regular season games.

That equates to 107.4 yards per game for the Vikings player and he also has an average of 15.8 yards per catch. The Cowboys receiver comes in at 102.9 yards per game and has an average of 13 yards. With both averages being lower, the Dallas player's contract value is also accordingly expected to be lesser.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी