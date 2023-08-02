A week ago, Nick Bosa failed to report to the San Francisco 49ers training camp.

That's not a surprise by any means. John Lynch, the 49ers' general manager, knew that he wouldn't report without a new deal. He's expected to sign a new contract before the start of the regular season, but the question is whether he'll become the league's highest-paid defensive player, surpassing Aaron Donald's $31 million per year average.

If ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter were to bet, he would say yes. His beliefs are that Bosa will finally take over the reins from Donald as the highest-paid defensive player in the league when he extends his contract with San Francisco:

They're going to sign Nick Bosa. My guess is he'll be the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. I think his deal gets done first [than Chris Jones] because he's got the $50,000 a day in fines, but here's the deal: let's say it takes him - I'm making this up - 20 days. That would be $1,000,000 in fines. So they'll figure out a way. My guess is that it'll be a deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. He'll beat Aaron Donald.

Current top 5 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL

Donald leads the list with a $31.6 million average, followed by wide receiver Tyreek Hill with $30 million, T. J. Watt and Davante Adams with $28 million and Joey Bosa, Nick's brother, closing the list with $27 million per season.

The salary cap has skyrocketed throughout the last decade, and many star players signed huge deals as a result. The 49ers' superstar is set to eclipse them all.

Does Nick Bosa deserve to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league?

Without a doubt. He's not only an excellent pass rusher: he can also defend the running game with ease, since his technique to the position is second to none in the NFL.

Comparing him with Micah Parsons, T. J. Watt and Myles Garrett is fair since they're the elite tier of pass rushers in the league. But in the 49ers' case, they're lucky their best pass rusher is also a tremendous stopper against the run. He deserves every penny that's coming his way.