Aaron Rodgers to play for Packers in 2022? NFL insider has latest scoop on QB's future

The 2021 NFL season news cycle revolved around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. When it wasn't about him misleading reporters over his COVID-19 vaccination status or his toe, he was in the headlines for his spectacular play leading the Packers to the best regular-season record in the NFL at 13-4.

The offseason has seen much of the same, as the NFL world awaits the 2021 NFL MVP's decision as to whether he will return to the Packers, request a trade, or simply retire.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes that the four-time NFL MVP will return to the only franchise he's played for since being drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Howe stated:

"There’s a widespread belief around the league that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Packers. Teams have inquired about his availability, but they don’t believe a trade will ultimately happen this offseason. Rodgers has yet to inform the Packers of his future plans, so things could certainly change. But the widespread opinion is that he’ll return to Green Bay for an 18th season."

These reports will likely come as a massive relief for franchise fans. It was only an offseason ago when it appeared that the quarterback may have played his last down with the team.

Why do several insiders now believe that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers next season?

This time last year, Aaron Rodgers was vocal and upset over not having more say in personnel decisions with the team. He's voiced displeasure in the past over the team letting receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb go without a proper fight.

Perhaps the final straw was the organization drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The team was coming off of a trip to the NFC Championship game, so other pressing needs needed to be addressed.

To the casual fan, it appeared like a message to the former Super Bowl MVP that his replacement was already being groomed to take over.

But a funny thing happened along the way during the 2021-2022 NFL season. The All-Pro quarterback and general manager Brian Gutekunst began to develop a better relationship. This was perhaps facilitated by the fact that Gutekunst and the Packers front office supported their franchise quarterback when he was being criticized over his misleading statements about "being immunized."

Rodgers even said the following during the year about his evolving relationship with Brian Gutekunst:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit." Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Stay tuned, as everyone should soon find out whether or not the Pro Bowl quarterback will be back with the Packers next season.

