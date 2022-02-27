Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull off a Favre?

Still no word from Aaron Rodgers on what his plans for the future are. But he has been hinting at what his plans might be, one of which could be retirement.

Although it seems unlikely, Aaron Rodgers could retire from the NFL like Brett Favre. Favre, as many remember, retired three times, only to return to the NFL and play a few more seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

The only difference is that, if Aaron Rodgers retires, he is likely done for good and won't return, but it would be shocking to say the least.

I can believe his return to GB (or wherever) is not "about the money." That he's not saying "Make me the highest paid guy, or I'm retiring."



But if you read his Instagram post last week, it almost sounded like one way or another he was done with the Green Bay Packers and was ready to walk away. Below is a small snippet of the post many consider to be a tad dramatic.

“To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

When asked about his future, Rodgers said he hadn't made any decisions yet. However, if you read that post, it does make you pause and think maybe Rodgers is ready to step away.

He may also step away to concentrate on his relationship with Shailene Woodley, whom he recently broke up with.

But why step away now?

Why Aaron Rodgers won't retire

With that being said, Aaron Rodgers probably won't retire and here is why: he still has a desire to play.

Rumors state that one of the main reasons Rodgers may have broken off his engagement is because he wanted to concentrate more on football.

That doesn't sound like a guy who is ready to give up just yet. He is also fairly healthy despite contracting COVID-19 last year. Rodgers has been healthy these past few seasons.

PackersHistory.com @PackersHistory1 It’s becoming clear (once Aaron Rodgers announces that he’s not retiring) that for at least one more season we’ll get to root for a Super Bowl caliber squad led by one of the greatest QBs ever.



Regardless of what you wanted them to do, it’s going to be a season filled with hope! It’s becoming clear (once Aaron Rodgers announces that he’s not retiring) that for at least one more season we’ll get to root for a Super Bowl caliber squad led by one of the greatest QBs ever.Regardless of what you wanted them to do, it’s going to be a season filled with hope!

The biggest thing may be that he wants to add to his legacy. Brett Favre retired with only one Super Bowl under his belt, Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the game as a winner.

The lasting image we have of him is him leaving his home field as a loser once again to the San Francisco 49ers, an image I'm sure he wants to erase.

The only question is will he continue to play in Green Bay or go somewhere else? No one knows what Rodgers' state of mind is right now, including if he is leaning towards leaving it all behind for good.

