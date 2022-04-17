NFL insider addresses bombshell rumor about Tom Brady forcing Bruce Arians into retirement

The rumor about Tom Brady forcing head coach Bruce Arians into retirement was addressed by NFL national insider Ian Rapoport.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Rapoport stated he doesn’t believe the quarterback played a role in Arians' departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“I don't think that's true. I really don’t. And it's one of those things ... I get tweeted the night that BA (Bruce Arians) retired, you know, basically about how he got to do what he wished, which was hand his team over to his top lieutenant Todd Bowles, with a great chance to win the Super Bowl, right? It was everything [he] wanted. And I got accused of all sorts of things on social media, which tends to happen.”

He concluded his statement by saying Arians was possibly trying to get the Buccaneers into the best position for his successor, Todd Bowles:

“And I'm like, okay, either, you know, and I've talked to, I would say, six or seven Bucs sources and people close to Brady, who all say that's completely ridiculous. And all said it was ridiculous throughout. And so, could everyone be lying to me? Sure. It’s theoretically possible there could be some great vendetta to make sure that everyone tells the same lies to me at the same time. It’s possible. Or Bruce Arians just got his team set, got all the free agents, got Brady back, and handed Bowles the best team you can imagine.”

Arians retired this offseason after three seasons coaching Tampa Bay. They won Super Bowl 55 at their home stadium over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season. Arians is the oldest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s the full statement from Bruce Arians on his decision to retire, with Todd Bowles taking over as head coach. (thread) Here’s the full statement from Bruce Arians on his decision to retire, with Todd Bowles taking over as head coach. (thread) https://t.co/0sSnFD8XDm

Brady initially retired this offseason but decided to come out of retirement for his 23rd season and his third with Tampa Bay.

Last season, he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). The win in Super Bowl 55 was his seventh career Super Bowl victory.

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Both the quarterback and head coach spent two seasons together (2020 – 2021) with the Buccaneers, finishing second in the NFC South division in 2020 and winning the division in 2021.

After winning the Lombardi Trophy in the 2020 season, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

The 69-year-old former head coach will be in the front office as the senior football consultant, while the 44-year-old will be under center when the 2022 season kicks off.

