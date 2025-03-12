NFL insider unravels major $25,500,000 revelations if Jets trade Aaron Rodgers

NFL expert Josina Anderson questioned the New York Jets' choices with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

She posted a thorough analysis of the Jets' financial alternatives on X on Wednesday.

"Is it worth it to the #Jets to take on an additional $25.5M cap hit in 2025 to trade Aaron Rodgers with his current cap number at $23.5M? Alternately, releasing Rodgers with a post-June 1st designation saves the Jets $9.5M against the cap in 2025, but nets the club nothing in return pick-wise," Anderson tweeted.

Rodgers will formally become a free agent on Wednesday when the new league year starts at 4:00 p.m. ET. Mike Florio says the frontrunners to sign him are the Steelers and Giants, butJosina the Vikings could be lurking as another choice.

Jets sign Aaron Rodgers replacement

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Josina Anderson's follow-up observation advised the New York Jets to control any possible deal situation.

"Jets don't necessarily have to rush this. They have an asset other teams want. Saying they intend to 'part ways' with Rodgers left the club room to be flexible with how..." Anderson tweeted on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Jets signed Justin Fields to a reported two-year $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. USA TODAY called it the Jets displaying "self-awareness" by rebounding from what "turned into a toxic relationship with Aaron Rodgers."

Fields has played 44 games in four NFL seasons, including a 4-2 record as Pittsburgh's starter last season. In 2022 with Chicago, he had his best statistical season as he carried for 1,143 yards at an average of 7.1 yards per run. However, ball security has been a problem as Fields led the league with sixteen turnovers that year.

The financial complexities Anderson highlighted demonstrate the difficult choices facing New York. Taking on an additional $25.5 million cap hit to trade Rodgers versus saving $9.5 million by releasing him post-June 1 creates a $35 million swing in available 2025 cap space. This decision impacts what draft compensation would make a trade worthwhile and ultimately shapes how the Jets can build around their new QB.

