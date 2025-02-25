NFL insider warns that Cowboys’ contract history spells trouble for Micah Parsons' extension

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to do this offseason, but inking star defensive end Micah Persons to a contract extension may be at the top of that list. However, given how slow Dallas has been to ink their stars to extensions in the past, Parsons' situation may be no different.

ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio" to offer his take on the situation on Tuesday. Schefter pointed out how slow Dallas was to re-sign the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott in the past.

They also let coach Mike McCarthy's contract run out this past season before opting to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position.

Given their track record, Schefter doesn't believe the situation with Parsons will be much different.

"Listen, I think we’ve seen with the Cowboys on those kinds of deals that they never seem to be in a rush, right? Mike McCarthy coached into the last year of his deal. There were discussions that continued to the end, but it didn’t work out. CeeDee Lamb signed late in the summer. Dak Prescott signed the day the season opened.

"So, I think that they absolutely would like to keep Micah Parsons—he’s an elite player—but it's not like they’re saying, 'Boy, we’ve got to get this done by the start of the new league year.' That has not been the way they’ve operated. We’ll see if they change it and if they have altered their approach in any way compared to what they've done in other years."

Parsons was drafted 12th overall by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he has put together quite a career for himself. A former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler, Parsons has established himself as the heart of Dallas' defense.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys look to rebound in 2025

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dallas had a rather underwhelming season in 2024. With quarterback Dak Prescott going down with a season-ending injury in Week 9, Dallas finished the season with a record of 7-10.

They have a lot of work to do to catch up to fellow division rivals, the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams competed against one another in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles, when it was all said and done, wound up winning the Super Bowl. If Dallas wants to get back to a position where they can compete with Washington and Philadelphia, they have a lot of work to do this offseason.

