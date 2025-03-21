NFL insider weighs in on Giants’ plan at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers signs elsewhere

The New York Giants are in a curious situation regarding the quarterback position for the 2025 season. The franchise remains on the wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision, but with the 3rd pick in the draft, they can also select a new passer if the right opportunity presents itself.

Ad

However, backup plans are seemingly already in place for New York. There's no confirmation that Rodgers will indeed pick the team, the Steelers are also looking to sign the veteran quarterback. Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 2024 and recently added DK Metcalf, which represents a more attractive package to Rodgers.

If things don't go right, NFL insider Dianna Russini says that the franchise already has a contingency plan. The Giants will be looking to sign one of Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco to lead the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“[Giants] are hoping that Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco decide to come to New York. I think that's going to wind up being one of their backup plans, one or the other.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Wilson spent the previous season with the Pittsburgh Steelers while Flacco was a backup for Anthony Richardson in the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers could keep Steelers, Giants waiting until the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport claimed signing Aaron Rodgers could take longer than expected for any interested team. The veteran quarterback could wait until the draft to decide which team he wants to play for.

Ad

"Do you draft someone? That’s about a month away, so all of us would like this done sooner rather than later. I don’t get the sense that Rodgers is in any kind of hurry at all," Rapoport said. "Could it drag out all the way to the draft like it did two years ago? Maybe it could."

Ad

Rodgers reportedly wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings and the team explored the possibility. However, Dianna Russini revealed that the Vikings will not sign him "for now" and will instead focus on developing second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy.

The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick has also been discussed. The Steelers will pick 21st.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.