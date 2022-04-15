NFL insider hints Tom Brady was involved in controversial Brian Flores lawsuit 

NFL insider Mike Florio has hinted that Tom Brady was involved in the controversial lawsuit with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
According to reports, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was set to become part-owner of the Dolphins before the lawsuit. The franchise also pursued recently retired head coach Sean Payton. However, since the lawsuit against the NFL and three other teams was filed on the same day that the 44-year-old retired, the plans were scrapped, according to Front Office Sports.
In an article for Pro Football Talk, Florio stated that the Miami Dolphins should be investigated for tampering with the legendary quarterback.
Florio wrote:
"Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, who has added to this broader chain of reporting, has raised a very good question. Should the NFL be investigating the Dolphins for tampering with Brady?"
Florio continued:
"The easy answer is absolutely yes. Many believe that Brady is the unnamed quarterback in the Flores lawsuit with whom owner Stephen Ross wanted Flores to tamper in 2020. If the Dolphins had a plan that started with Brady becoming a post-retirement minority owner and ended with Brady coming out of retirement to play for the team, there surely were one or more impermissible communications between the Dolphins and/or Brady and/or his agent, Don Yee (who also represents Payton)."
Could Tom Brady have worked in Miami?
The 44-year-old could work just about anywhere. With the Dolphins having a star defense with multiple offensive weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedric Wilson, Mike Gesicki, and running backs Myles Gaskin and Raheem Mostert, a move to Miami makes sense for the star quarterback.
However, he was forced to scrap those plans with the Brian Flores lawsuit. The former Miami head coach sued the NFL and three other teams in Denver, the New York Giants, and Miami alleging that the interview processes of these teams were discriminatory.
One can only imagine what the Dolphins team would have looked like with the legendary quarterback and Payton as head coach. However, that will not happen now, and the 44-year-old will have one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Sean Payton is still retired.