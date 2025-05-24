NFL insider makes feelings clear on Bengals trading Trey Hendrickson as contract negotiations stall 

Trey Hendrickson joined the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2021. He signed a four-year deal worth $60 million. However, things have come to a stalemate between the two parties regarding Hendrickson's contract extension.

Ad

On "The Pat McAfee Show", NFL insider Ian Rapoport shed some light on Hendrickson's future with the Bengals. Despite the rumor mill churning about the franchise potentially trading the four-time Pro Bowler, Rapoport believes that things might take a different turn.

He believes the Bengals will come to a positive conclusion in their contract negotiations with Trey Hendrickson. He also highlighted why trading the DE would be a bad decision for the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would be surprised as of right now if he got traded because, like let's say the Bengals held out for a premium draft pick. We're talking first-rounder. For someone as talented as Trey Hendrickson that would make a lot of sense," Rapoport said. "The problem is value wise, not every team wants to give up a first-rounder and then a new huge contract to someone who is 30 years old....

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If you're gonna (trade him) now, even if you found a first-rounder, you're not gonna use it until next year so that hurts the Bengals this year... So the timing makes a trade very hard, I still believe the Bengals are going to pay him," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 13, Hendrickson held a surprise press conference to share an update on his contract negotiations. He opened up about the stall in negotiations and how quickly it is becoming "personal" (via SI.com):

"We've tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process it becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp...that if I don't show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame."

Ad

In four seasons, Hendrickson played in a total of 65 games for the Bengals while starting 63. He recorded a total of 155 tackles, 12 passes defended and 11 forced fumbles.

Joe Burrow backs up Trey Hendrickson amidst tough contract negotiations

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has come forward to express his support for his teammate. While speaking about Hendrickson in a press conference, the quarterback heaped praise on his skills and talent.

Ad

Burrow said Hendrickson deserves to get paid for his contributions over the years and hopes that he will continue being a part of the organization.

"You guys all know how I feel about Trey," Burrow said. "A great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He's very productive. He's a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So we'll see what happens with that but I love Trey and I hope he's with us."

Ad

Burrow himself signed a five-year extension worth $275 million back in 2023. Amidst their preparations for the 2025 season, only time will tell whether Hendrickson will continue his NFL journey with the Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.