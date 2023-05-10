NFL International Games 2023 announced: Patrick Mahomes set to face Tyreek Hill in Germany

The NFL has announced the set of fixtures that will take place outside the United States of America in the 2023 season. Overall five international games will take place next season, in which the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play two straight games in London, United Kingdom.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins in Germany. Unfortunately, the Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium won't be able to welcome back Hill, who has been talking a bit spicy about them.

Full list of NFL International Games 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week Fixture Venue 4 Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars London 5 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Tottenham 6 Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Tottenham 9 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt 10 Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots Frankfurt

The full schedule for NFL's next season will release on 11th May 2023, but the fans in England and Germany can get ready to see the games in advance.

The Jacksonville Jaguars playing two games in London in two straight weeks has surprised many, and it will be interesting to see how Trevor Lawrence and co. will fare in them.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.



Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.



Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.



Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.



Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:🏈Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.🏈Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.🏈Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.🏈Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.🏈Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt.

NFL International Games 2023: League shouldn't have scheduled Chiefs vs Dolphins in Germany

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill: Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins was one of the most awaited matchups of the upcoming season since Tyreek Hill has been taking shots at his former team.

The Chiefs fans at the Arrowhead Stadium would have made life difficult for Hill and everyone was looking forward to it. Unfortunately, that won't be the case anymore as the game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany instead.

Not many would have loved this decision by the NFL, but nevertheless, fans in Germany will get to see a great game between two elite teams that the league has to offer.

The Chiefs have a huge fanbase in Germany, and Patrick Mahomes will hope that they turn up in large numbers to support the Super Bowl champions in Week 9.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes