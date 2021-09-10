NFL 2021 Week 1 review: The Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown

What a game to kickoff the 2021 season! From big plays to costly penalties, to a field goal for the win, the NFL Week 1 opener had everything you could ask for.

The Dallas Cowboys put up a great fight, but it was the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who got the first win of the 2021 NFL season. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a really impressive game with 42/58 passes completed for 403 yards and three TDs, especially after returning from ankle surgery last season.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady also had a historic night with four TDs with 379 passing yards. Brady is now the second QB in NFL history to start 100 games. The only man ahead of him is former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

The first quarter was great, with both teams driving for TDs, but Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein had a rough start, missing a 3-point FG and an extra point. Those points were crucial; had he made that 3-point conversion, the Cowboys could have picked up a win. As an aside, Zuerlein had back surgery in the offseason, which could've been a factor.

The second quarter was where the game really slowed down, as multiple penalties from both teams cost them yards. The Cowboys O-line did a good job, but they need more discipline to cut down the penalties. Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence looked very impressive, though, causing a fumble that led to a turnover.

Going into the third quarter of the NFL opener, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb dropped numerous balls which has experts a little worried about his development. Meanwhile, RB Ezekiel Elliot only touched the ball four times in the first half due to the Buccaneers' front line pressuring almost every play.

NFL Week 1: The Tom Brady show

Tom Brady was in sync with his teammates right from Week 1, spreading the ball around and helping TE Rob Gronkowski with two TDs and Antonio Brown for one TD. WR Mike Evans was the only one who had a disappointing night with only three catches for 24 yards.

Buccaneers WR Chris Goodwin almost cost the Bucs the 2021 NFL opener in the final quarter. He attempted to bring the football over the touchdown line, but caused a fumble on the 3-yard line, making it the Bucs' fourth turnover of the game.

The NFL opener ultimately came down to last-minute drives. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb redeemed himself with a huge catch after some big drops. Lamb didn't play his best, but had a night of seven catches for 104 yards.

A questionable call for the Cowboys on first down; with less than two minutes to go, they decided to throw it instead of running down the clock.

Dallas then had to kick for a FG after the front line caused a penalty. With 1:24 left in the game, Cowboys K Greg Zuerlin converted it for three points to make it a 29 to 28 game over Tampa Bay, with one timeout left.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin had the game-winning play, making an important catch in Cowboys territory. He was very grateful to get the opportunity to redeem himself. The guy who almost cost them the game tasted redemption with the game-winning play.

With only 18 seconds left, the game came down to a final kick for Buccaneers K Ryan Succop. The kick was good and the Bucs won the game by 31 to 29 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Besides the penalties and turnovers, we were treated to a wonderful season kickoff. Dak Prescott looked great, but they need to get RB Elliott more involved if they want to take away the time possession from their NFL opponents. The Cowboys will get better, though, as they face less challenging opponents than the reigning NFL champions and the greatest quarterback to grace the game.

