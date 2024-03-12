NFL legend Barry Sanders gives Saquon Barkley advice as RB's $46,750,000 free agency deal ruffles feathers

Nobody knows what Saquon Barkley is going through right now better than Barry Sanders. The former NFL running back is one of the best to ever do it and knows the pressure players face in that position.

Saquon Barkley's move has divided opinion like no move in recent history. The New York Giants were unwilling to offer him the terms he wanted going back into last year. But this time, when he hit free agency, he was allowed to explore the market. There was reported interest in him from other teams in the league but he chose to go to the Philadelphia Eagles, a divisional rival of his old team.

Saquon Barkley will say that he is getting a 3-year deal worth $46.75 million and that is all he cares about. And in a way, Barry Sanders might agree. The former Detroit Lions wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Congrats to @saquon- I know you wanted to stay with one team, but life has funny turns. No matter what, the character you have as a young man will carry you thru all you face. Can wait to see you run that rock."

Barry Sanders might know how Saquon Barkley is feeling after his own early retirement

Barry Sanders retired from the NFL a mere 1,457 yards short of the league's record held by Walter Payton at that point. Part of the decision, by his own admission, had to do with how the Detroit Lions were run as an organization and he did not see them competing at the top level.

On financial matters, the franchise filed a grievance against him to the NFL because he had pocketed a signing bonus of $11 million on a six-year contract only to retire in a couple of years. He was eventually asked to pay it back in installments after the arbitration was settled in the Lions' favor. No consideration was made of the management decisions they took to drive him to resignation.

At the time, Barry Sanders had said that he would do so if he was released from his contract or traded to another team. But he did not get his wish. It would be years before he patched things up with the management.

Therefore, he knows that if a team is not willing to pay you, then showing blind loyalty in return is not ideal as a player. Therefore, if Saquon Barkley can find better value in a team, even if they are divisional rivals, it should be viewed just as a transaction.