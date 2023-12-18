NFL legend calls out Sean Payton's alleged double standards in Russell Wilson and Drew Brees treatment

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have had a rocky relationship all season. Saturday night's loss against the Detroit Lions showed another example of it.

During their struggles against the Detroit Lions, Payton was seen multiple times yelling and berating the quarterback on the sidelines. It didn't make too much sense for Payton to let out his anger on Wilson, who had a solid game.

During Undisputed's episode this morning, former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin called out Payton for showing the frustration and anger towards Wilson he displayed in Saturday's loss.

Irvin said:

"When Bill Parcells did it, it came on the news at 11pm and it was gone. You didn’t have to deal with it every day. This is the social media era! Russell Wilson, his family, his wife gonna see this every day on social media. Why would you stir that up like this? This is what we mean when we ask coaches, ‘Are you ready to coach in this era?’"

"Cause players ain’t gonna have that. And they’re not gonna have that lasting forever on social media, being berated like that. I don’t care how upset you got – I’ve never seen you do that to Drew Brees! In all the years working with him, I’ve never seen you do that to Drew Brees. And you shouldn’t do it here."

Michael Irvin isn't the only former NFL player upset at Sean Payton for throwing Russell Wilson under the bus

Sean Payton during Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions

Michael Irvin wasn't the only former NFL wide receiver upset at the way Sean Payton was yelling at Russell Wilson. Former NFL WR Victor Cruz spoke questioned why Payton was yelling at Wilson on the sidelines during this morning's episode on the Craig Carton Show.

Cruz:

"He's been playing well, the last few weeks. There is no world in which you should be yelling at your franchise guy like that on the sideline. I don't care what he did wrong. You're supposed to handle on the sideline, handle that on the bench, have the conversation, not screaming at him like he stole the cookies out of the jar when he wasn't supposed to at night. That's not the way you treat your quarterback even in tricky situations."

It's concerning when multiple people and former NFL players are calling out a coach for how he is treating or mistreating certain players. Sean Payton could lose the locker room and some of his players if he continues to act the way he's been acting.

