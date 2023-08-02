IN PHOTOS: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin shows off ripped physique at charity event

Even as he pushes 60 years old, Michael Irvin is still in peak physical form. And his latest public appearance proves it.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was recently spotted at a beachside charity event at the Ocean Manor Beach Resort's Bamboo Beach Tiki Bar. The embedded photos show him still boasting the well-built physique that he had back during the Dallas Cowboys' 1990's dynasty.

Irvin even took the opportunity to turn the event into a good-luck party for his former team:

"Let's toast to the Cowboys!"

"2024 Super Bowl Champs, will be the Cowboys (with sunglass face emojis in place of the o's)"

Could Michael Irvin still be returning to First Take? Latest news on former Dallas wide receiver-turned-commentator

As a recurring guest on First Take, Michael Irvin has established himself as one of its more prominent figures, especially when it comes to discussion about his former team. However, amidst a suspension from the NFL Network for sexual harassment, ESPN may be attempting to cut its losses and replace him with fellow Hall of Famer and former Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe.

One person who had been batting for Irvin, however, was none other than Stephen A. Smith, his "archenemy". Back in June, he said on his eponymous podcast:

"There’s not much on this planet Earth I would not do for Michael Irvin. That’s my brother. I love him to death, and I think he makes great television. And I would never ever, ever sit up there and tell anybody that I want anybody more than I want Michael Irvin."

One and a half months later, with speculation surrounding Sharpe and ESPN at an all-time high, he reiterated his desire to have Irvin with him:

"I’ve spoken up on behalf of Michael Irvin by way of simply stating that I want him back on First Take as well, barring any unforeseen evidence that was to come forward that would be incredibly incriminating. I’ve waited months, and I’m still waiting.”

But in a huge reversal, Smith seemingly changed his stance when speaking to the US Sun during the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. boxing event:

"You'll find out in a few weeks. Shannon Sharpe is a tremendous talent. He's a friend of mine, our friendship is growing. He's an incredible talent. Any network that gets him – he's going to be a plus. I hope it's us."

ESPN has so far made no announcements on the matter.