Ever since he joined First Take in 2021, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been one of the program's highlights, especially when it comes to segments involving his former team. His banter with Stephen A. Smith over the Cowboys' performance has been among the most humorous the program has ever seen.

But it could all end this year amidst sexual harassment allegations against Irvin, and now Smith has spoken up in his defense. Speaking on his eponymous podcast, the veteran sportscaster said:

“We know how I feel about The Playmaker, Michael Irvin. I don’t know what’s going to happen with him. I don’t know what his situation is. I haven’t spoken to him in a while.”

“There’s not much on this planet earth I would not do for Michael Irvin. That’s my brother. I love him to death and I think he makes great television and I would never ever, ever sit up there and tell anybody that I want anybody more than I want Michael Irvin. It’s just that things that are going on are out of my control. Whether it’s the NFL, it’s the NFL Network, it’s ESPN, I don’t know! And I don’t have any control over that, that’s beyond my pay grade.”

What was Michael Irvin's salary at the NFL Network?

Besides his hosting duties on First Take, Irvin has also been an analyst at the NFL Network. He first joined the network in 2009 and was last renewed last year.

Besides previewing games on GameDay Morning, he also does other shows like NFL Total Access, and is also present at tentpole events like the Super Bowl and Draft combine. He is estimated to earn $3 million from NFL Network coverage.

What has Michael Irvin said about his harassment allegations?

Since March, however, Irvin has been suspended from the NFL Network for an alleged incident of sexual misconduct at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown. According to Marriott, the hotel's owner, the former Cowboy made inappropriate gestures against an employee.

Irvin's lawyer, Levi McCathern, denied the accusation:

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense... There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

Irvin himself addressed the allegations on Twitter:

Michael Irvin addressed the allegations on Twitter, saying he was "in a dark place from dealing with all that stuff since Super Bowl I had to get away."

