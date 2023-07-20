Shannon Sharpe, Pro Football Hall of Famer and longtime 'Undisputed' co-host could be gearing up for a big move to ESPN.

After leaving Fox Sports 1 earlier in the year, Sharpe continued to have a platform thanks to his hit 'Club Shay Shay' podcast. Given his continued success, it seems as though the 'Worldwide Leader In Sports' is eager to add him to their stable of on-air talent.

Over the past week, Sharpe's name has continued to surface in headlines alongside Stephen A. Smith, as fans discussed the two potentially working together. Heading into the weekend, the duo engaged in a playful back and forth on Twitter, with Smith announcing his plans to discuss the situation in the days to come.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the 'First Take' host currently on vacation, Sharpe has now addressed the back and forth with Smith. In addition, he also cryptically spoke about his future, vowing to drop news in the next ten days while speaking to USA Today on Thursday.

"I found out why I was trending. I guess some people know more than what I know. That was my first time hearing about it," Sharpe said.

"Since I found out I was trending for that, I went along and played with Stephen A., because he’s going to make an announcement on Friday. I was like 'OK, I want to hear the announcement you’re going to make.

"... I don’t have any announcements to make currently, but yes, in the next 10 days I’m going to make an announcement."

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

What did Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith say leading up to the Pro Football Hall of Famer's comments?

As Shannon Sharpe referenced, he and Stephen A. Smith had a back-and-forth on Twitter recently, where the two both drew plenty of attention from fans. With rumors of Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN circulating in the media, Smith posted a Tweet vowing to address the situation in the days to come.

On Friday, Smith is expected to discuss the situation on The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, which he may be doing from Barbados. After the weekend, Smith will be back hosting First Take on Monday morning, where he is again likely to address the matter.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!! twitter.com/legionhoops/st…

BIG3 - Week Four

(Suggested Reading: Top 10 international players from the 2022-23 NBA season)

The Tweet from Smith, which was a 'Quote Tweet' of a report that Shannon Sharpe had been in talks with ESPN, quickly caught the attention of the NFL legend. He then responded playfully, offering to FaceTime Smith before his Friday meetings.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 twitter.com/stephenasmith/…

Although he said that he was playing along on Thursday, given his timeline to make an announcement within ten days, there could be plenty of truth to the rumors.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence