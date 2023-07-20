10 best international players from NBA 2022-23 season

The NBA has seen a steady growth of international players joining the league and making their presence felt. Year after year, it seems as though more and more breakout stars are international players.

For example, over the past five years, all five regular-season MVP awards have gone to international players. Given the rise in international stars in the NBA, let's take a look at the 10 best international players from the 2022-23 season.

Ten best international players from the 2022-23 NBA season

#10, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

Dominican American Karl-Anthony Towns has been widely considered as one of the league's best big men for a number of years. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwovles, they had a rocky season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

In the case of Towns, although he played just 29 games during the regular season, he seemed to jump back into the swing of things for the playoffs.

#9, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Cameroonian star Pascal Siakam had the biggest year of his career during the 2022-23 season. Despite that, the Toronto Raptors struggled throughout the season. Fortunately for Siakam, he averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per agme.

During the season, he also notably scored a career-high 52 points against the New York Knicks in December.

#8, Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen

Finnish star Lauri Markkanen made his first All-Star appearance in 2023 while also winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award. After the Utah Jazz shocked the league through the early portion of the season, jumping out to first place in the West, Markkanen went on a streak of his own.

For 37 straight games, the 7-foot big man knocked down a 3-pointer en route to a career-high average of 25.6 ppg on a career-high 49.9% shooting.

#7, Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

2023 marked the first year that French star Rudy Gobert failed to qualify for the NBA All-Defensive first team since 2017. As he and the Minnesota Timberwolves struggled at points during the regular season, he continued to show flashes of brilliance.

While many expected he or Karl-Anthony Towns to get traded this offseason, it seems both men, and the team, are committed to winning together.

#6, Domantas Sabonis

Damontas Sabonis

Lithuanian star Domantas Sabonis had a massive year during the 2022-23 season. In addition to leading the league in rebounding, Sabonis also made his third All-Star appearance.

Throughout the season, when he and the Kings made history by snapping the team's playoff drought, he also went on a streak of his own. He logged 22 straight games with a double-double.

#5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a stellar year, making his first NBA All-Star team as well as earning All-NBA first-team honors. Although he and the OKC Thunder missed Chet Holmgren during the season, SGA put on a number of incredible performances.

During the season, he went on an impressive three-game run where he scored at least 34 points, leaving no doubt that he's one of the league's best scorers.

#4, Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Cameroonian star Joel Embiid made headlines this season by winning the 2023 MVP award, adding his sixth All-Star appearance to his resume as well. Although the 76ers came up short of making the Eastern Conference finals, Embiid rattled off 10 straight games with more than 30 points.

The feat had only been accomplished twice this century, by Amar'e Soutdemire and Shaquille O'Neal.

#3, Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Slovenian star Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks may have failed to make the playoffs, but Doncic continued to amaze fans and analysts. In addition to being an All-Star and earning All-NBA first-team honors, Doncic made NBA history.

In December, he became the first player to record a 60-20-10 statline, before then dropping a whopping 51 points just days later. During that same time, Doncic also rattled off 36 games with more than 20 points.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo cemented his place as one of the league's best players despite the Bucks' disappointing playoff run. During the regular season, Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 31.1 ppg, earning him All-Star honors and first-team honors.

Nikola Jokic

Serbian star Nikola Jokic made NBA history in more ways than one this season. In addition to winning the Nuggets their first championship, Jokic won Finals MVP honors, while also winning an ESPY for being the best player in the league.

During the regular season, Jokic had 49 straight games with over 50% shooting. In the playoffs, en route to his historic championship win, Jokic broke a longstanding Wilt Chamberlain record for most triple-doubles in a postseason.

