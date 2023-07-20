Stephen A. Smith spotted with ‘mystery woman’ relishing his summer vacation on Barbados beach

Stephen A. Smith was seen enjoying himself while vacationing in Barbados with a mystery woman. The situation made headlines this week as fans noticed Smith soaking up the sun before heading back to "First Take" on Monday.

From the look of things, Smith will still be releasing his "Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast on Friday. While it isn't clear whether he will be filming the episode from Barbados or if he will be back in the United States by then, he may address some big rumors.

Before heading out for vacation with the unknown woman, Smith and former Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe seemed to be connected through rumors. Sharpe, who recently left his role on "Undisputed" opposite Skip Bayless, has reportedly been linked to ESPN, where Smith hosts "First Take."

In the meantime, it appears as though Smith is going to enjoy himself before jumping back into the swing of things heading into the weekend. Check out some of the photos from his beach vacation below.

Stephen A. Smith's plan to address big rumors this week

Smith is gearing up to address some big rumors at the end of this week. Before Smith went on vacation, a report from Legion Hoops indicated that Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe could be joining ESPN as an analyst.

The deal would reportedly give Sharpe the opportunity to keep up his "Club Shay Shay" show, while also making appearances on ESPN's "First Take."

When the news surfaced, Smith addressed it on Twitter:

"Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!!"

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!! twitter.com/legionhoops/st…

Several hours later, Sharpe responded to the Tweet, teasing his own excitement about Smith addressing the situation. As he said, he has free time before meetings on Friday and would be free to FaceTime with Smith before the show.

"Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 twitter.com/stephenasmith/…

As fans were pointed out, ESPN's acquisition of Sharpe and pairing with Smith would certainly garner plenty of attention. At the same time, many couldn't help but wonder how the potential news would go over with Skip Bayless, who Sharpe recently split from when leaving FS1.

