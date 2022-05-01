“Hoping he f*** goes bonkers” - NFL legend Chad Johnson voices support for Baker Mayfield amid QB's downward spiral

The continued Baker Mayfield speculation may be getting tiresome for some, but with the draft now nearing completion, it’s getting harder and harder to make a case for Mayfield landing on another team. The disgruntled quarterback has been trying to get out of Cleveland ever since the Browns publicly made a run for Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is with the team, Mayfield is doubly intent on leaving town.

We have a clearer picture now of what the thirty-two teams will look like when the preseason starts, and there are only two teams that may have a need at quarterback. Unfortunately, one of those options is staying with the Cleveland Browns in a backup role to Deshaun Watson.

NFL legend Chad Johnson has his own take on the Baker Mayfield situation. The outspoken former Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently took to Twitter and said:

"Hoping Baker Mayfield fucking goes bonkers wherever ends up & changes the narrative that the pundits have leaned on so heavily."

So, what are the chances of this actually happening? Pretty good, really. Let’s not forget, Mayfield is a former number one overall pick. He’s led the Browns to the playoffs and won a playoff game. Last season, we now know, his play was hindered by injury.

Could the Seattle Seahawks benefit from bring Baker Mayfield in as a starter?

Baker Mayfield may not make the right choices. He may come off as overly emotional and a bit smug. But given the right situation and a clean bill of health, he could propel a team to the playoffs. Perhaps a team like the Seattle Seahawks, which already has two elite level wide receivers in place and has just added to the offensive line, defense and running game through the draft.

And how many playoff wins does Deshaun Watson have? One. In four years with the Houston Texans, with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller catching his passes, Watson has faired no better than Mayfield in the playoffs. And then there’s the possibility the investigation into Watson’s off the field issues could lead to suspensions. In this case, the Browns may be wise to hang on to Mayfield.

The days after the draft may finally bring a resolution to the Baker Mayfield drama. Wherever he ends up, the NFL world will be watching closely.

Edited by Windy Goodloe