NFL legend Kurt Warner comes to Emari Demercado's defense after Cardinals RB faces backlash over costly fumble

Kurt Warner defended Emari Demercado on Monday after the Arizona Cardinals running back FACED widespread criticism for a crucial late-game error against Tennessee.

Warner, a Hall of Fame quarterback and former Cardinal, weighed in on X following the loss.

"So today the media is going to fire a young man for one mistake (albeit a BIG one)!!! Can we just be better & remember that BIG mistake we made that we learned from so it wouldn't happen again & made us who we are!!!" Warner wrote.

Emari Demercado broke loose on what seemed like a sure touchdown, running in excess of 70 yards before losing control of the ball near the goal line with a little more than 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

After a review, officials ruled the play a touchback. Arizona’s 21-6 lead vanished as Tennessee scored on its next three drives and completed a 22-21 comeback with Joey Slye’s decisive field goal.

Emari Demercado owns up to mistake despite a limited role

Emari Demercado talked to reporters after the defeat and owned up to his mistake that led to Tennessee's comeback.

“I mean, it’s just a mistake. There’s really no excuse,” Demercado said.

He added that the only way forward was to refocus and keep playing.

"You just have to," Demercado said. "Can't get it back. Nothing I can do about it, so why keep holding on to it?"

A clip circulating on social media captured coach Jonathan Gannon’s sideline reaction moments after the play. The video showed Gannon approaching Demercado, gesturing forcefully before walking away as teammates attempted to console the running back.

Quarterback Kyler Murray also offered his support, calling Demercado a close friend and vouching for his character.

"Never in a million years, I wouldn't think that Emari would do that," Murray told reporters.

"But obviously, we all make mistakes. He's gonna take that on the chin. He understands that."

Demercado entered Week 5 as the team’s third-string running back behind Michael Carter and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, finishing with only three carries. With James Conner sidelined for the season due to a foot injury and Trey Benson on injured reserve, the Cardinals’ backfield depth remains thin.

