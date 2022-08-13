NFL legend Ray Lewis' son pleads guilty to DUI charges, set to have license suspended

Ray Lewis is best known for being a 12-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. To put it simply, Lewis is one of the best linebackers of all time.

However, many people might remember him for being charged with murdering two men at a Super Bowl party. Despite being acquitted, that kind of allegation hangs around and can sometimes taint a legacy.

Unfortunately, the linebacker's son, Rahsaan, is in trouble with the law now. He is a senior wide receiver at the University of Kentucky and was arrested for a DUI. The wideout has plead guilty to the charges.

Deak70 @DonnyG502



on3.com/teams/kentucky… Damn should UK be called University of DUI? Damn should UK be called University of DUI?on3.com/teams/kentucky…

According to Kentucky.com, the younger Lewis got arrested in March this year. The arrest citation records that the young footballer, when tested, had almost twice the amount of blood alcohol concentration than what is legally permissible.

The report in the publication also mentioned that he is getting his license suspended and is also being fined as a result. Rahsaan also had to pay a $200 fine and undergo four days of house arrest.

There is no word regarding the senior's status with the Kentucky football team ahead of the college football season.

Ray Lewis' mindboggling NFL career

It takes an incredible NFL career to make people forget about being charged with double homicide, but that's exactly what Ray Lewis had. The word incredible might not do it justice.

Ray Lewis is a legend of NFL

Making the Pro Bowl 12 out of 17 possible seasons is absolutely insane. Making the All-Pro team about 41% of an NFL career is incredible, too.

The Ravens star linebacker was a top-four finisher in the Defensive Player of the Year award four times and finished in the top five six times. He even received MVP votes in 2000 and 2003, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

He amassed an otherworldly 1,568 solo tackles across his career. Despite not being a pass rusher, he still finished with 41.5 sacks. To top it all off, he even recorded 31 interceptions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat