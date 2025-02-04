NFL makes major move with Miami Heat boss in anticipation of Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs' three-peat 

If Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in a row on February 9, the NFL will be ready to celebrate using the phrase "three-peat." But there’s a catch. The rights to that phrase belong to Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Riley first trademarked "three-peat" in 1988. His long-held intellectual property rights mean any official merchandise or marketing featuring the term would require a deal with him.

To avoid legal issues, the NFL has reportedly made a deal with Riley, according to Cllct. While the exact payment details are unknown, part of the earnings will go to Riley’s charity, the Pat Riley Family Foundation.

The phrase "three-peat" became famous when Riley coached the Los Angeles Lakers, who tried (but failed) to win three straight NBA titles in 1989.

Later, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls achieved the first three-peat in decades.

Since then, teams like the Yankees and Lakers have used it, which allowed Pat Riley to profit from sales. Although some reports suggest Riley could make millions if the Chiefs win, experts say his earnings will depend on how many items sell.

Typically, trademark owners earn 10-15% of an item’s wholesale price, which means Riley would need tens of thousands of sales to make a large profit.

Over the years, Riley has defended his trademark. He has even stopped USC football fans from using a similar phrase, “three-peat” for their team.

Now, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes focused on team legacy and not the G.O.A.T. debate

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of making history. However, he isn’t worried about being called the greatest quarterback ever.

Instead, he cares more about making sure the Kansas City Chiefs are remembered as one of the best teams in NFL history.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Mahomes will have four championships before turning 30. It is something that no other quarterback has done.

But when asked if he sees himself as a legend like Tom Brady or John Elway, Mahomes brushed it off.

"I just want to be the best version of myself,” Mahomes said during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday as reported by NFL.com. “I care more about the legacy of our team. We’ve worked hard to build something special in Kansas City, and that’s what I want to be remembered for.

“We’ve built something great here, and I think about all the guys who have contributed to it. That’s what matters most.”

With so much success, the Chiefs have also gained a lot of haters, similar to how the Patriots did during their dominant years. However, Mahomes doesn’t let it bother him.

