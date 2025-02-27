NFL makes stance clear on rumors of Tom Brady’s Raiders being sanctioned for tampering over Matthew Stafford

The NFL has officially shut down rumors about potential tampering violations involving Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Ad

According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore on Thursday, the league has concluded there was no wrongdoing.

"There's no issue here. The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders," the NFL stated through their official social media channels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The controversy erupted during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where reports surfaced that Brady contacted Stafford's representatives. This sparked questions about whether Brady violated NFL anti-tampering rules which prohibits team representatives from contacting players under contract with other teams.

One uncovered details reveal Stafford's four-year, $160 million deal contains a clause allowing the Rams to trade him without his approval.

Tom Brady's pursuit of Matthew Stafford sparks offseason firestorm

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Tom Brady "hosted" Matthew Stafford at his Montana home, where they reportedly went skiing together.

Ad

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport contested this characterization, stating the meeting was "unplanned" and did not involve "hosting" or "recruiting." He noted that both men simply owned properties in the same ski community.

Brady's longtime agent, Don Yee, added to the confusion with a vague statement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, saying on Thursday:

"I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story's inaccurate."

Ad

Meanwhile, Stafford's future remains uncertain. At 37, he's still performing at a high level, throwing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. Rams coach Sean McVay has publicly said:

"We want him to continue to lead the way," but financial considerations loom large.

Stafford is reportedly wanting to increase his annual salary from $40 million to $50 million, with a $49.7 million cap hit in 2025. As CBS Sports' Joel Corry pointed out, Stafford's team-friendly contract from 2022 may suddenly work against him as he seeks a significant increase.

The Raiders are armed with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft and sufficient salary cap space. They appear perfectly positioned to make a move for Matthew Stafford if the Rams decide to part ways with their quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.