NFL Mock Draft 2024: Ex-Jets GM ships Kyler Murray to Vikings, picks 'durable' J.J. McCarthy as new Cardinals QB

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum proposed the Cardinals should trade Kyler Murray to the Vikings and draft J.J. McCarthy in his NFL Mock Draft for 2024. Explaining his reasoning behind why he thinks that Arizona should take this course of action with the fourth overall pick, he first outlined who he thinks will go with the top three picks.

Caleb Williams is the presumptive favorite to land with the Chicago Bears and Tannenbaum believes that Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will follow in the next picks to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots respectively. He said on The Dan Patrick Show:

"I have Caleb Williams going to Chicago. I have Drake Maye slightly over Jayden Daniels, two and three. The interesting thing that drove a lot of engagement yesterday, this isn't an easy decision."

The former Jets general manager then added he would be taking J.J. McCarthy at the fourth spot for the Cardinals. Highlighting what makes the Michigan quarterback a good prospect, he added:

"I'm taking JJ McCarthy for the Arizona Cardinals 21 years old, 27-1 as a starter 6'2, 219. he drove for was 50 touchdowns and run for another 1000. He has incredible leadership. He has it all."

Mike Tannenbaum then put on his general manager hat and laid out the financial reasons for selecting the rookie over Kyler Murray. He highlighted the current Cardinals' quarterback's age, injury history, and contract situation as factors, commenting:

"If I were running a team and I told you we could have a 21-year-old JJ McCarthy compared to a 27-year-old Kyler Murray, one guy's going to be making $27 million more than the other. And last year Kyler Murray missed nine games and hasn't played in a full season since 2020. So basically, McCarthy's younger, $27 million per year cheaper, and more durable."

Why should the Vikings agree to Kyler Murray from Cardinals and not aim for J.J. McCarthy themselves?

As Mike Tannenbaum said, J.J. McCarthy makes a lot of sense and the Vikings will agree. Ever since Kirk Cousins left them to go to the Atlanta Falcons, they have been very high on the Michigan quarterback.

But the National Championship-winning star's stock has improved after his Pro Day. Minnesota has the 11th overall pick and he might not fall so far, with teams like the New York Giants potentially lying in wait.

Therefore, they might have to trade with the Cardinals to snag J.J. McCarthy. Per the former Jets general manager, Arizona might decide at this point that they want the rookie and offer Kyler Murray instead.