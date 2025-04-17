NFL Mock Draft: Analyst predicts Bengals to get 5'9", 198-lbs Georgia star in fourth round

The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select Georgia running back Trevor Etienne with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round of the upcoming NFL draft, according to a recent complete mock draft published by Dane Brugler of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Etienne, who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 198 pounds, brings an intriguing skill set to the NFL despite his smaller frame. He posted impressive numbers at the 2025 NFL Combine, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash (sixth among RBs). He also recorded a stellar 1.51-second 10-yard split that tied for second at his position.

The Georgia standout demonstrated solid explosiveness with a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump (seventh among RBs). These athletic testing results earned him an estimated athleticism score of 74, ranking 15th among RBs at the combine.

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projects Etienne as a third or fourth-round selection.

"(He is a) low-mileage back with modest production and average explosiveness but legitimate three-down versatility." Zierlein wrote on Thursday, via SI. " ... Lacks the speed and power of his brother, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne, (but) he wins with vision, elusiveness and efficiency."

Bengals add versatile weapon despite crowded backfield

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The potential selection comes despite recent comments from Bengals coach Zac Taylor suggesting satisfaction with the team's RB room. Speaking at league meetings, Taylor specifically highlighted Chase Brown and Samaje Perine.

"You've got a really good one-two punch," Taylor said on March 31, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "They can both carry the ball. They can both protect, they can both catch the ball in the backfield. They both have a great relationship with Joe and what he expects and needs."

"And so you've got those two guys right there to start that room with and then we'll just see where it goes from there."

This statement points to Cincinnati potentially viewing the draft as an opportunity to add a developmental third back.

Etienne's college career included limited volume but stellar efficiency. After transferring from Florida, he topped Georgia with nine rushing touchdowns in 2024 despite starting only 10 games and sitting out three with a rib injury. His stats from his junior season included 122 carries for 609 yards (5.0 average) and 32 receptions for 194 yards.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's critique points to several positives in Etienne's game that might find their way into the Bengals' offensive system. These include his ability to "elude early traffic," run with "good bend and balance through the line," and make "smooth transitions to cut and accelerate." Additionally, his "quick, soft hands catch everything in their vicinity," and he "stacks yards after catch with wiggle and field vision."

Perhaps most notably for a team with Joe Burrow, Zierlein praises Etienne's pass protection.

