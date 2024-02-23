NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah projects NY Giants to find Daniel Jones’ successor in 2024

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ACL injury last year after signing a four-year, $160 million deal. In the games that he played before the injury, Jones didn't play well and wasn't able to replicate the success that he had in 2022.

Based on that, there have been speculations about the Giants looking for a new quarterback in the upcoming draft. In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has projected the NFC East franchise to draft Jayden Daniels with the #6 overall pick.

Jeremiah hinted that the New York Giants might even look to trade up and draft a quarterback, but based on his projection, he had the Heisman-winning quarterback falling right into their laps.

Daniels is 23 years old and is a more prolific playmaker than Jones. This past year, the LSU quarterback threw for 3812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 1134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries which helped him win the Heisman over Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

The Giants will not get criticized if they draft Daniels as many believe they do need an upgrade on the quarterback position to contend in the NFC.

Can the New York Giants find success with Daniel Jones?

Chicago Bears v New York Giants

To be fair with Daniel Jones, the Duke product didn't have much around him to work with. The Giants offensive line started the season very poorly which didn't allow the quarterback to have any time to throw the ball.

Moreover, apart from Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller, the Giants do not have any other player who has produced consistently in their career. To have success with Jones as their quarterback the franchise needs to get better players on the offense.

If they want to continue with Jones, then Brian Daboll and the Giants need to get him a talented wide receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze who can provide a new dimension for their offense. Otherwise, not many quarterbacks can excel with the supporting cast that they currently have on their roster.

In his best-ever season with the Giants, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 16 games with a passer rating of 92.5. During that season he also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 carries. With Saquon Barkley expected to leave in free agency, the team needs to draft well to build their offense.