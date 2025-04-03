NFL Mock draft: Jim Harbaugh predicted to draft his former TE from Michigan to give Justin Herbert 'more firepower'

Jim Harbaugh's LA Chargers are coming off a wild-card round elimination against the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL playoffs. They aren't a top-10 team in the upcoming 2025 draft, but they can add a solid player to the roster at No. 22.

After a disappointing season, the Chargers could add more firepower to help quarterback Justin Herbert. In The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's most recent mock draft, released Wednesday, Harbaugh would reunite with a former Michigan Wolverines tight end at the highest level. Despite the presence of Tyler Conklin, Feldman believes Colston Loveland is the right pick for the Chargers.

"The Chargers recently added Tyler Conklin, who is a reliable tight end with almost 1,100 receiving yards during the past two seasons with only one drop. But Jim Harbaugh knows Loveland, his former tight end at Michigan, is a more dynamic weapon and will give Justin Herbert more firepower.

"The 20-year-old Loveland is 6-foot-6, 248 pounds and led the anemic 2024 Wolverines offense with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns despite being the primary focus of every opposing secondary. Loveland didn’t get high marks as a blocker from the opposing coaches I spoke to, but I’ve heard from UM sources that he had a shoulder injury he played through for much of the season."

Ladd McConkey was the most reliable weapon Herbert had in 2024. He posted the highest receiving yards in 10 of 17 games. He was targeted 112 times during the entire season, while veterans Quentin Johnston (91) and Mike Williams (34) weren't as popular with Herbert.

McConkey caught 82 passes and tallied 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Chargers need to add more talent to the wide receiver room if they want to improve their 11-6 record.

Jim Harbaugh shares his excitement to work with Tyler Conklin

While Bruce Feldman mentioned a rookie tight end to help the LA Chargers, Jim Harbaugh is fired up after the team added Tyler Conklin, a veteran who can make an impact on the team from the get-go.

"When you track Tyler Conklin," Harbaugh said, "that's a great team player, very talented player, highly productive player. I met him probably three or four times, the enthusiasm comes out. Once we met with him and was around him it was like, 'We got to have this guy.' This is our kind of guy.

"Competitors welcome, excited about Tyler Conklin and how our tight end room has developed," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh's squad must elevate its level after the Las Vegas Raiders had a busy offseason, the Denver Broncos found their quarterback in Bo Nix and the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX.

