NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller projects Giants selecting Shedeur Sanders despite signing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston

Even after signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, some think the New York Giants will draft a quarterback, possibly Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall.

The Giants need an answer at quarterback after Daniel Jones didn't work out for them the last six seasons. In doing so, they signed two veterans in the offseason and are expected by many to draft a quarterback still in the first round of next month's draft.

NFL draft expert Matt Miller released a mock draft this morning on ESPN and predicted the Giants to select Sanders. Miller wrote:

"Even though they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants don't have a long-term quarterback, and there's pressure on general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll to find that franchise signal-caller.

"Sanders is an accurate, tough pocked passer who improved the culture at both Jackson State and Colorado... Sanders could learn from Wilson and Winston for a year and get tutelage on how to adjust to the NFL."

Of course, the Giants could also select a quarterback not named Sanders. While the Tennessee Titans are projected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, there's a chance they could pass on him and could maybe select Sanders. Or maybe neither.

If both Sanders and Ward are available at No. 3, then it would be interesting to see who the Giants draft.

Oddsmakers think Giants will select Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders

Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

After signing Russell Wilson on Tuesday, Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has the best odds to be drafted by the New York Giants.

Via DraftKings, Hunter's odds as of March 26 were -150 to be selected by the Giants. Sanders was previously favored to be selected third overall, but his odds have shifted to +170.

Ward is a heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall, as his odds are currently -1600. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is a strong favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns at -130.

If the draft plays out how it is expected, then the Giants will have their choice of Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter.

