NFL Mock Draft: Nick Baumgardner predicts Giants passing on Abdul Carter to select Michigan star

On Monday, The Athletic's NFL analyst Nick Baumgardner released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. In the draft, Baumgardner projected that the New York Giants would shock the football world with their No. 3 overall draft pick.

Ad

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, followed by Colorado Buffaloes dual threat WR/CB Travis Hunter No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Most mock drafts have either projected that Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders would be selected by the Giants. However, Baumgardner believes that neither of those players will be going No. 3 overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, Baumgardner projected that Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham would be selected No. 3 overall by the Giants.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As Baumgardner noted:

"The Giants have spent the entire offseason trying to find veteran quarterbacks in the face of this rookie class, so this, too, could be a Sanders landing spot. But I have zero questions about Graham’s ability to help the Giants immediately."

Graham is one of the most talented players available in this draft class and can drastically improve the Giants' defensive unit if he is selected by the franchise later this month.

Ad

Last season, Graham had 46 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, and 3.5 sacks for the Wolverines. He was a unanimous All-American in 2024 and a first-team All-Big Ten.

What can Mason Graham bring to the New York Giants?

If the Giants select Graham with their first-round pick, they will be getting a good player who can help their defensive line in 2025. Graham is extremely quick and agile and succeeds in both pass and run situations.

Ad

However, the Giants have helped their defensive unit this offseason through free agency and desperately need help on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, the defensive unit ranked No. 21 in the NFL in points against per game. However, the offense ranked No. 31 in points per game.

As a result, though Graham may be an elite player for the Giants for years to come if selected by the franchise, there may be an even greater need on the offensive side of the ball for the New York franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.