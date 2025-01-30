"NFL is a money machine": Fans shocked as Fox sells Super Bowl commercial spots for $8,000,000 apiece

Super Bowl commercials are running advertisers $8 million to get their spots during the big game.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the league has already sold over 10 commercial spots to advertisers at a price tag of $8 million per advertisement. Commercials are always a big part of the game's festivities and tradition, so these advertisers will certainly be getting their money's worth.

"Crazy how this is even possible," said another.

"Please tell me none of them are as bad as the one with the singing outlet," one fan wrote.

Super Bowl LIX could showcase NFL history being made

While millions tuning in will certainly be seeing some commercials, they could also be witnessing NFL history being made before their very eyes. The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2023 Super Bowl rematch from New Orleans next month.

However, if the Chiefs are able to once again emerge victorious, they will become the first team in NFL history to have completed a three-peat. The streak began back in 2023 when the Chiefs first bested the Eagles.

Last season, the Chiefs thwarted the San Francisco 49ers to make it two Super Bowl wins in a row. Now, Kansas City has a chance to make it three against Philadelphia, establishing themselves as, arguably, the greatest NFL dynasty in history.

Of course, it won't be an easy task against a very game Eagles team. Philadelphia has been running rampant through the NFL this season, and quite literally.

The Eagles' ground attack was already dangerous heading into the 2024 season, but with the offseason addition of running back Saquon Barkley, who has had an MVP-caliber season, the run game has been even more dangerous.

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

If they're not running the ball, the Eagles also have dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who is flanked by wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This Eagles squad certainly has revenge on their mind, as the Chiefs ended their title dreams back in 2023 by a score of 38-35.

The game ended up being one of the most entertaining in recent memory, but Philadelphia came up just short when it was all said and done.

If the Eagles are victorious this time around, not only will the likes of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley earn their first Super Bowl rings, but they'll stop Kansas City's historic attempt at the three-peat.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

