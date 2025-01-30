"He doesn’t care how we win": Nick Sirianni makes thoughts clear on Jalen Hurts' 'straitjacket' comment

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have led the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in the past three seasons. Following their 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, the star quarterback joked that his head coach let him out of his straitjacket.

When asked about those comments, Sirianni responded, according to eagles.1rmg.com:

"Yeah, I think he was having fun after the game. We’ve been winning a couple different ways this year. I think he was just having fun after the game. I know this, and he’s said this plenty of times: He doesn’t care how we win. I don’t care how we win, as long as we win. We do everything we can do to be able to win.

"As we’ve talked (about) a lot, there have been different circumstances of how games have gone and where we’ve been at late in games. But we found a way to win and rattle off 15 out of 16. I thought he was having fun with that after the game. Just loved how he went out and executed and prepared for this game. I always admire that.

"You guys have asked me about that. I always admire the heck out of how hard he works regardless of the situation. Same guy every day. His mentality, his work ethic. We had to win a different way this game, and we did. We showed that we can win in multiple ways. I think that shows the type of team we have and the type of selflessness we have on our team, starting with Jalen."

Hurts has not needed to throw the ball much to win games. However, he was great through the air on Sunday. He finished with 246 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and adding 16 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Nick Sirianni reveals that the Eagles will make tweaks in second trip to Super Bowl in three years

The Philadelphia Eagles will face a familiar foe in the Super Bowl as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who they fell to in the Super Bowl just two years prior.

Nick Sirianni said that the team has planned to make some tweaks based on their first experience, according to eagles.1rmg.com:

"Yeah, obviously you go through everything. I won’t get into details there of what we’re changing, but after each week, you talk about what you can do better and what you did well. That’s a constant every Monday. That’s what we did after 2022 as well.

"So, we have notes that we’re going through and that we’ve been going through. Couple tweaks here and there of what we will do differently, and a couple things that will stay the same. Of course, any time you go through any situation like that, you take notes like that, and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through."

The Eagles got off to a strong start in Super Bowl LVII, jumping out to a 24-14 halftime lead. They ultimately allowed the Chiefs to come back in the second half and win 38-35 on a field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock.

