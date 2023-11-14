NFL MVP race: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes strong case for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is in the midst of a tremendous stretch of football. Some of the best games he has played have come recently, and it has the Dallas Cowboys trending upwards. Owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback should be getting awards buzz now after a sterling few games.

According to Jon Machota, a Dallas reporter, Prescott definitely belongs in the conversation:

“I do. I certainly do. He’s put together a series of games that are the best of his career. It’s the fact that he’s doing them back to back. Boy is he really in a position where it’s not only physical but it’s mental.”

In his last four games, he has tossed 12 touchdowns to just two touchdowns. On the season, his touchdown to interception ratio is very good at 17 to 6. The Cowboys star has been pretty great for most of the year.

In fact, if they removed the abysmal San Francisco 49ers game, Jones' QB would have an even better outlook with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions all season.

He's dominated the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers in a 3-1 stretch that also saw a very good game played against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2023 NFL MVP odds: Is Dak Prescott a long shot?

According to the odds, Dak Prescott would be a bit of a longshot to win the MVP award for the first time in his NFL career. The favorite remains Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Prescott is a ways back.

Dak Prescott is a longshot for MVP

Per FanDuel, these are the current MVP odds:

Patrick Mahomes KC +270

Jalen Hurts PHI +300

Tua Tagovailoa MIA +600

Lamar Jackson BAL +600

Josh Allen BUF +1400

C.J. Stroud HOU +2000

Joe Burrow CIN +2000

Christian McCaffrey SF +3000

Trevor Lawrence JAX +3000

Jared Goff DET +3000

Dak Prescott DAL +3000

Brock Purdy SF +3000

Prescott, while not out of the race, has the same odds as Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. He has to outplay a lot of players down the stretch if he's to beat these odds and make himself the MVP.