NFL Network airs insensitive Russian prison joke in wake of Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison over drug-smuggling charges. The court found her guilty of "smuggling and possessing a significant amount of narcotics."

Later that same day, reporter James Palmer and NFL insider Ian Rapoport made a distasteful joke about the matter, live on NFL Network. Palmer said:

“If Ian thinks he can survive in a Russian prison, which apparently he believes, a tackle from Nathaniel Hackett is the least of his problems."

Ian replied saying:

"That was not really for air, but sure that's true".

Host Andrew Sicilano appeared to be taken aback by the comments from Palmer. It was evident that the pair had brought up a conversation they had all been having behind the scenes. The only possible topic they could have been discussing was Brittney Griner's prison sentence.

Former Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pled guilty to charges of drug possession

Viewers of the NFL Network were shocked to witness reporters make an inconsiderate Russian prison joke in the wake of Brittney Griner's sentencing.

The former Phoenix Mercury center has been infamously involved in a political tussle between the United States and Russia. She was detained in Moscow for nearly six months for allegedly possessing cannabis.

The true length of her detainment will be determined by negotiations on a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. Breaking: Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling in a Russian court outside Moscow. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison.The true length of her detainment will be determined by negotiations on a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. https://t.co/2PBk2HFBR2

Her trial recently came to a conclusion and she was sentenced to nine years in prison. She made a statement on Thursday before her verdict was announced. Here's what she said:

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here."

Griner continued:

"I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that, that is far from this courtroom. I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime."

Brittney Griner pled guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend on breaking any laws and did so unknowingly.

Fans have demanded action from the government. The US Secretary of State said that they had made a substantial proposal to free Griner and another American prisoner from Moscow.

It remains to be seen whether she will be granted clemency or if the Kremlin will agree a deal to send Brittney Griner back to the US.

