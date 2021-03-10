NFL News: Chicago Bears place franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson was set to hit free agency before the Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on their star wide receiver. Since the end of the 2020-2021 NFL season, Allen Robinson has been the top free agent wide receiver. The Chicago Bears made the right decision on the franchise, tagging Allen Robinson.

Chicago waited until the last day of the franchise tag deadline to place the tag on Robinson. The Bears are hoping to reach a long-term deal with Robinson but that most likely will not happen until next off-season. Chicago has until July 15, 2021 to reach a long-term deal with their star wide receiver.

With that being said, two questions come to mind. What's Allen Robinson's franchise tag worth? What happens if the Chicago Bears cannot reach a long-term deal by July 15th?

How much is Allen Robinson's franchise tag worth?

Chicago Bears hold on to Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are holding on to their star wide receiver Allen Robinson. Chicago announced on Tuesday that they will be using their franchise tag on Robinson. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the franchise tag carries a $18 million price tag for the Bears.

NFL NEWS ALERT: The Bears are placing the franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/mRxncPbOXn — DK Nation (@dklive) March 9, 2021

The Chicago Bears signed Allen Robinson to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2018. Since joining the Bears, Allen Robinson has stepped into the number one wide receiver role. He has taken that role seriously and has produced great numbers over the last three seasons. Let's take a look at the stats that Allen Robinson produced in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Allen Robinson's Career Stats with the Chicago Bears

Advertisement

-- Receptions: 255

-- Receiving yards: 3,151 yards

-- Touchdowns: 17

Since joining the Bears in 2018, Allen Robinson has registered more receptions and receiving yards than the four years he spent with the Jaguars. Allen Robinson's 17 touchdown receptions are five fewer than the 22 touchdown receptions he had in four years with Jacksonville. Looking at the numbers he has posted, the Chicago Bears couldn't let Robinson hit the free agency market.

What happens if the Chicago Bears can't reach a long-term deal with Allen Robinson by July 15, 2021?

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are facing a time crunch when it comes to reaching a long-term deal with Robinson. Chicago has until July 15, 2021 to reach a long-term deal with Allen Robinson. If the Bears and Robinson cannot reach a long-term agreement, he will play under the franchise tag for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Advertisement

Allen Robinson has been one of the NFL's best WRs over the past two seasons. 🐻 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7XtJsGdQ46 — theScore (@theScore) March 9, 2021

Allen Robinson went on Cris Collinsworth's podcast on Tuesday to explain why he did not want to play under the franchise tag. Robinson had this to say about being franchise tagged by the Bears.

“When you talk about a one-year deal, or whatever the case might be, something that you’re kind of forced into— as a player, when you’re coming off of 3,000 yards in three seasons, you help take a team to the playoffs two out of three years, you do feel deserving of the long-term, no matter where that will be. I think that’s kind of what makes the franchise tag so tough. It’s not the fact that I think I could get a long-term deal with probably 31 other teams, you know?... As a player, that should all be up to your discretion.”

The Chicago Bears are in a tough spot after franchise tagging Allen Robinson. Although it's a good decision for the team financially, it may not be a great decision when it comes to the relationship. The Bears need to get a long-term deal done by July 15th or theew could be issues in Chicago between the Bears and Robinson.