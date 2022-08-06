NFL News Round-Up: Dak Prescott coy on Cowboys receiving core, Skyy Moore getting used to Chiefs offense and more - August 5, 2022

The start of the new NFL season is getting closer and closer. We saw the Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jaguars. While it was not a proper spectacle, football was back nonetheless.

With each passing day, more and more news comes out for us to delve into as teams gear up for their respective preseason clashes next week.

Yesterday, we saw Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson finally get his new contract. A two-year, $36.71 million deal was agreed to between the receiver and the Steelers.

We heard A.J. Brown speak for the first time since he was traded on draft night to the Philadelphia Eagles. The receiver said he has no bad blood toward the Titans as he looks forward to the next stage of his blossoming career.

That brings us to today's news.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coy on his new receiving corps as he will enter the new NFL season with a vastly different-looking team. No Amari Cooper or Cedric Wilson as they were traded away. Meanwhile, James Washington injured his foot, and Michael Gallup is recovering from an ACL injury.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore is slowly starting to get used to Andy Reid's offense and is feeling more comfortable with each passing practice.

Here are the headlines making their way around the league today.

Dak Prescott coy on Cowboys receiving core heading into new NFL season

Prescott at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp this offseason

What was the Dallas Cowboys' biggest strength of the last two seasons is now, perhaps, its biggest weakness. The wide receiver room is looking vastly different from this time a year ago.

Amari Cooper (Cleveland) and Cedric Wilson (Miami) have moved on and Michael Gallup (ACL) and James Washington (foot injury) are missing. That leaves Prescott with Ceedee Lamb as the only "star" receiver, but that doesn't bother him.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins Dak Prescott using his legs. Dak Prescott using his legs. https://t.co/7bhX0bFQ4x

Prescott spoke to the Cowboys' official website and said that the team has players who can fill the roles needed.

Prescott said:

"You're never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You've got an opportunity to move forward. You've got an opportunity to grow. If you don't do that, you're in trouble, and you've already lost to begin with.

"I just know, the young guys that we've got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles. I continue to say exciting, but that's what it is. And the reason is, is because I feel like a lot of you -- and people don't know necessarily -- what these guys are, what these guys can do."

Skyy Moore getting used to Chiefs offense

Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore at the 2022 NFL Combine

The first NFL training camp for a rookie wide receiver usually brings with it a large learning curve. Offensive schemes are far different from those in college, so sometimes, receivers need time to adjust and get the hang of the playbook.

That is especially true when you are drafted to the Chiefs and have to learn Andy Reid's offense. For Moore, while it has taken him time, he now feels he is getting used to it.

Moore told reporters Thursday via arrowheadpride.com that it is starting to click for him on offense.

Moore said:

"It's starting to click. I feel like everything in this offense is counters -- like, we run this play -- and this play's a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster."

With Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, many expect Moore to slot in straight away and become Patrick Mahomes' target in the opening week of the NFL season.

Diontae Johnson wants to finish NFL career in Pittsburgh

Johnson in action for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season

Fresh off signing a new two-year, $36.71 million, Diontae Johnson has reiterated his desire to remain a Steeler for the duration of his NFL career.

Johnson is coming off his best-ever season. He caught 107 passes for 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also earned a place in the Pro Bowl. Johnson said via the Steelers' official website on Thursday that he wants to finish his NFL career in the Steel City.

Johnson said:

"I love being a Steeler. I love it here. I want to finish my career here. Just being around my teammates and being around the atmosphere, and the energy that they show every day. You want to be around a group of guys like that every day. I felt like I made the right choice. I want to continue to be here for a long time."

As the start of the NFL season gets closer, expect even more news from each team. This season is shaping up to be one of the most interesting ones yet.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Dallas Cowboys official website, the Pittsburgh Steelers official website, arrowheadpride.com, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far