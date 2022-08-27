NFL News Round-up: Robert Saleh offers update over Denzel Mims' trade request, Matt LaFleur talks Jordan Love's preseason performance and more - August 26, 2022

The NFL regular season is getting ever closer as teams play their last preseason game this weekend. After what feels like forever, we are nearly ready for 'proper' football to start.

As we are nearing the start of the regular season, there is news absolutely everywhere for us to delve into.

Yesterday saw Buffalo Bills rookie kicker Matt Araiza being accused in civil lawsuits over the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl during a party at San Diego State last year. At the time of writing, there have been no further updates on the situation as it works through the court system.

We then saw Jets second-rounder Denzel Mims request a trade from the AFC franchise. His agent, Ron Slavin, stated via NFL.com that his client simply did not get the oppourtunites to have a fair go with the starting offense.

That brings us to today's news. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has given his thoughts on Jordan Love's preseason efforts as a back-up to Aaron Rodgers. While it wasn't the best stretch of games, there were a few areas of improvement from Love.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh then gave an update on Mims' trade request. The former 49ers assistent has not given up hope of convincing the receiver to stay with the Jets.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL today.

Robert Saleh hopeful of convincing Mims to stay

Mims requested a trade away from New York Jets

Robert Saleh is not giving up hope of getting Denzel Mims onside with the Jets. The second-round pick requested a trade away from New York as he was not getting a chance with the first-team offense.

Saleh said via nfl.com on Friday that it is not over with the 24-year-old while also stating that Mims has been really good at OTA's.

"It's not over. I'm not going to say it's over with him. Is it (disappointing)? Sure. You go into this and you fight for all your guys and you're trying to get them to where you want them to be.

"With that said, I do think Denzel has done a great job. I'm standing by it. He's had a really good OTAs. He's done a really good job in training camp, and it's just a matter of him finding his niche and finding his role."

Matt LaFleur speaks on Jordan Love's NFL preseason performances

Jordan Love playing against the Kansas City Chiefs

For many, the jury is still out on whether Jordan Love can be the player to eventually take over from Aaron Rodgers. Having shown glimpses of his talent, for the most part, he has been underwhelming.

However, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, there were elements of Love's game that improved over the course of the game against the Chiefs.

LaFleur said via NFL.com:

"I think early on there wasn't really a lot open for him and he was under some duress. The one thing I loved about it is, when the game doesn't start out the way you want it to, how do you respond? I thought he showed a lot of resilience, and I think that just shows the maturation process that he has gone over the last couple years."

LaFleur added:

"I thought there was a lot of good things out there. I always look at the numbers at the end of it and I am like that doesn't make sense. I thought he did a lot of good things, but we will take a look at the tape. I am sure there is always something to clean up, but all in all, I thought Jordan did a lot of good things out there."

While Love will be the back-up for as long as Rodgers is under center, the more experience he gets, the better the Packers will feel about him as an NFL starter going forward.

Kyle Shanahan gives honest take on Trey Lance's performance against the Texans

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

Trey Lance has been given the keys to the 49ers offense and so far, he has been up and down in his performances. In the team's last preseason game, where things were supposed to be clicking in preparation for the NFL regular season, Lance was underwhelming.

His head coach, Kyle Shanahan, spoke via The Mercury News and said that despite it not being the best game from Lance, he will not be making too much out of it.

Shanahan said:

"I wish it was cleaner, just from a whole, but I'm not going to make too much out of it. There weren't too many opportunities and we got in some long down-and-distances, which made it tough."

Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan Trey Lance

on the field for 22 plays

7 completions on 11 attempts for 49 yards

73.7 rating Trey Lance on the field for 22 plays7 completions on 11 attempts for 49 yards73.7 rating

The 49ers will hope that Lance can clean up his game in time for the season opener against the Chicago Bears. This will be a true test of how far he has come since being drafted into the NFL.

