NFL Trade Rumors: What could New York Jets get in return for WR Denzel Mims

New York Jets could trade WR Denzel Mims for a mid-round pick

It's rare for a second-round pick not to stick with his team for at least the first three seasons, but WR Denzel Mims could be one of those instances. Mims, the 59th overall pick in 2020, has fallen to taking reps with the third-team offense in camp. A WR who is sixth or seventh on the depth chart would likely end up on special teams or the roster bubble. For Denzel Mims, he could be cut after playing zero snaps on special teams as a rookie. Trade rumors have started to pick up speed and the New York Jets will likely trade Denzel Mims to get something back on their investment from last year.

Why has Denzel Mims found himself in this situation in the first place?

The Jets upgraded their WR group for rookie Zach Wilson during the offseason: Keelan Cole from Jacksonville (642 yards and five TDs in 2020), Corey Davis from Tennessee (984 yards and five TDs in 2020), and second-round rookie Elijah Moore (1,193 yards and eight TDs in eight games).

OC Mike LaFleur has spoken with Denzel Mims and told him to stay on his game and show up on the field.

"For him, I told him the other day, 'The more you're on your stiff, the more opportunities you're going to get. And the more you're on your stuff, the more you're going to be the Denzel Mims that we all know'. What I've really liked, he's responded a lot in the last few days. He's had better practices."

The Jets haven't had their first preseason game yet and Denzel Mims could still crack the final roster. It may not be enough for a WR who isn't an ideal fit in the new offensive scheme. Mike LaFleur demands sharp and precise router-running and Denzel Mims isn't the best in that area.

So where could Denzel Mims end up?

The Philadelphia Eagles are out after calling them a "dirty a**, trash a** city" in a a pre-draft interview. The New Orleans Saints could give up a fourth-round pick for Denzel Mims and use him as a depth player while Michael Thomas is out. The Indianapolis Colts could use a boost in their depth chart as well. Mims could find some success with an upstart offense like Washington or the New York Giants. The New York Jets could score a third-round pick from a desperate team later in the preseason, but will never make back their initial investment of a second-round pick.

