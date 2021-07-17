NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 New Orleans Saints players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The 2021 season will be the first in the "post-Drew Brees" era for the New Orleans Saints. With an extremely small salary cap and the loss of other veteran players, the Saints are going to be a much different team this upcoming season than they were in 2020.

5 New Orleans Saints players on the roster bubble

#1 Trevor Siemian, QB

Trevor Siemian could be on the "right" side of the bubble when it comes to final roster cuts. With Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, or perhaps both, taking on starting quarterback duties, the Saints are going to need a solid backup option at the position.

While they could go with rookie Ian Book, who the team drafted out of Notre Dame, it may make more sense for the Saints to keep Siemian, who has more experience.

#2 Will Clapp, OL

The New Orleans Saints will be returning all of their starting offensive linemen in 2021. With most of the starting five versatile and able to play more than one position, the Saints offensive line is pretty set, barring unforeseen circumstances.

That leaves Will Clapp as the odd man out. Clapp has only started four games in three seasons with the Saints since being drafted in 2018. His one chance to make the team could come on special teams, since he has played a significant amount of snaps in special teams with the Saints.

#3 Patrick Robinson, CB

At just 34 years old, Patrick Robinson is the oldest player on the New Orleans Saints roster. With that age, though, also comes experience. Robinson broke up four passes and had two interceptions in 2020.

But, Patrick Robinson also allowed 64% completion in his coverage last season. The Saints parted ways with Janoris Jenkins due to salary cap issues, leaving the secondary slightly weaker than it had been.

#4 Dwayne Washington, RB

Dwayne Washington finds himself, at best, third on the Saints depth chart. With Alvin Kamara and Latvaius Murray both ahead of Washington on the depth chart, and obviously not going anywhere anytime soon. Ty Montgomery is also expected to pass Dwayne Washington on the depth chart.

Washington could find a spot on special teams as a way to make the roster, a position that he has experience with on the Saints roster.

#5 Kaden Ellis, LB

Kaden Ellis was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Saints lost Kwon Alexander, Craig Robertson and Alex Anzalone this offseason. New Orleans drafted linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State in the second round this year.

As with other roster bubble players, Kaden Ellis could make the roster as a member of the special teams unit.

