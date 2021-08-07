NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Jets WR Denzel Mims 

Denzel Mims had a quiet rookie year. It was so quiet that rumors are now making rounds that Mims could find himself a new home in 2021.

Where would the young receiver be a good fit? Who would want to kick the tires on the Denzel Mims' wagon? Here is a look at three places where Denzel Mims could be a great fit.

#1 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team have a win-now mindset. After making the playoffs with an injury-stricken roster, they've signed a 38-year old Ryan Fitzpatrick and no 'quarterback of the future'.

Jets 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims may be on the roster bubble. https://t.co/cB2qR37RdL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 7, 2021

One area where they could get better in is at wide receiver. They currently have Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries. Denzel Mims would be a solid upgrade over Humphries, their third-string receiver.

Last season, Humphries only earned 228 yards. Even if Mims has the same year he had in 2020, he would still double the production in the position. Additionally, Mims has amazing long-term potential. As a second-year player, the sky is his limit. He could eventually play his way into the starting role on the team soon.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have a quarterback entering the most important year of his career. The Eagles should be rooting for him to succeed, as his success equals the teams' success. Currently, the Eagles' receiver room is young and unpredictable with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor.

Someone is going to break out, but it is not known who that will be. Why not add another young receiver to the mix to increase the chances of multiple breakout seasons? The Eagles are moving to build a new foundation in offense. They may as well go all-in and make sure the job is done right.

#3 New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

Coincidentally, every team on the list is in the NFC East. Aside from the Cowboys, every other team could do with an addition to their receiving corps.

The New York Giants are facing a tipping point with their young quarterback Daniel Jones. If he doesn't put together a good season this year, he'll be a bridge quarterback for the next young talent in 2022.

In that case, why not give Jones an extra boost with a potential second-year breakout receiver? That way, even if the player fails, there will be no questions whether the New York Giants did enough for their once-exciting prospect.

