NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 observations from the New York Jets training camp

The New York Jets have already made some headlines early into training camp. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson didn't practice with the team right away because he was still in contract negotiations. The Jets also signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson for added depth and experience at the position.

But in the AFC East, this young Jets team is going to have to be supremely prepared to take on some of the toughest competition in the league.

5 little nuggets from New York Jets training camp

#1 - Elijah Moore has the makings to be a star

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was drafted by the Jets in the second round of this year's draft out of Ole Miss, has some excellent speed and maturity at the position that's impressing everyone from his head coach to his teammates. Jets head coach Robert Saleh had this to say about Moore:

“You’d think he’d been in this building 10 years,” He asks all the right questions, he’s putting in the work. He is an impressive young man. I’m excited to see him grow.”

#2 - Zach Wilson has already showed improvement

Zach Wilson's first training camp practice left a lot to be desired and showed he had a lot of rust he needed to work off. Since then, though, he has shown a lot of growth and improvement. The more reps Wilson takes in training camp and in preseason play, the more comfortable he will be in the Jets' offense, and the more success they will have on the field.

Zach Wilson throws a gorgeous dime to Elijah Moore for a touchdown#Jets pic.twitter.com/l7eF7ixPF3 — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) July 31, 2021

#3 - Alijah Vera-Tucker injury

The Jets drafted Alijah Vera-Tucker to add yet another big offensive lineman alongside Mekhi Becton. Vera-Tucker and Becton have built some chemistry in camp and form a good team on the offensive line. This week, though, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a right pectoral strain and is listed as day-to-day.

Vera-Tucker is unlikely to miss a significant amount of time, but the Jets are being cautious with the rookie so he's ready for the regular season. Becton seems to have fully recovered from the injury he suffered during offseason workouts.

Love what I’ve been seeing out of Jets training camp w/ their new training staff under Saleh



Quality sprints 10-15 yards, working max effort/intent (hopefully full recovery 🤞🏻)



So far, soft tissue injuries have been way down comparably since last season ..*knock on wood 🪵 ✊🏼* pic.twitter.com/wTNyoNDf9x — Julian Lo Casto (@JulianLoCasto) August 6, 2021

#4 - Never-ending kicking issues

The Jets were already expecting a kicking competition at training camp between Sam Ficken, who they re-signed, and undrafted rookie Chris Naggar. After Ficken failed to make 50% of his kicks, the Jets decided to waive him.

The team then signed former Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola, who was undrafted last season. He was signed by the Carolina Panthers but was cut this past spring.

#5 - Don't forget about La'Mical Perine

The former University of Florida standout had an abysmal rookie season in 2020. Perine battled an ankle injury and spent time on the COVID-19 list, which led to just 11 receptions for 232 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Jets drafted rookie Michael Carter this year and signed Tevin Coleman, both of whom could be the top two backs on the depth chart. Perine could be RB3 in front of Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

