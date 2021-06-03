Ranking all 32 Offensive Tackles going into the 2021 NFL season

The offensive tackle is one of the most underrated positions in an NFL roster. Deep in the trenches is the offensive tackle who makes plays happen for their offensive weapons. Some of the offensive tackles are young, while others are seasoned veterans who protect their quarterbacks.

On that note, let's have a look at the 32 offensive tackles going into the 2021 NFL season.

#1 David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Blocking for Aaron Rodgers is something David Bakhtiari has become rather good at. Although 2019 was a lull for him, he bounced back in 2020. For the third time in four seasons, he was ranked second in offensive tackle. Bakhtiari's run-blocking was much better in 2020, the best of his career.

He suffered a torn ACL in December but seems to be making strides to get back to full strength by the start of the 2021 NFL season.

First-team All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31. Here he is today. pic.twitter.com/mXzEvYPTuL — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 2, 2021

#2 Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams returned to producing solid performances in 2019. He led all of the offensive tackles in pass protection. The 49ers' offense allowed him to get a career-high run-block rating as Williams had more blocks than any other offensive tackle.

New to 49ers practice: padded helmets for o-, d-linemen. Vid includes vets Trent Williams, Alex Mack. pic.twitter.com/19VHNd3C3T — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) May 25, 2021

#3 Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Projected as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL draft, Ryan Ramczyk started off his NFL career as one of the best offensive tackles in 2019. His production took a dip in 2020, though. Ramczyk will have to get back up to his 2019 performance to help the Saints' offense get moving with a new starting quarterback.

#4 Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Terron Armstead has played left offensive tackle since 2014. In the last six seasons, he was a top ten pass-blocker. Armstead has improved at run-blocker every season of his NFL career.

#5 Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley never lost a pass protection matchup in 2020. He led all offensive tackles in pass-blocking, which allowed Lamar Jackson to make plays happen in the offense.

#6 Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs had one of the most impressive NFL rookie campaigns in 2020. He was the second-highest right offensive tackle and one of the highest pass-blocking tackles in the NFL. He was impressive against elite pass-rushers.

#7 Garett Boles, Denver Broncos

Garett Boles was an average offensive tackle in 2019. In 2020, though, he cut down on penalties that he racked up in 2019. He led all tackles in total starts and was the most improved offensive tackle in 2020.

#8 Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil was second amongst offensive tackles in pressure in 2020. He is an above average pass-blocker and an average run-blocker.

#9 Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

Taylor Moton became an overall all-round offensive tackle in 2020. He improved both his pass-blocking and run-blocking skills.

#10 Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson has battled injuries in the last few NFL seasons, which have cut back on his production. Johnson's run-blocking wasn't good in 2020, but his pass-protection was very productive in 2020. In 2019, he was ranked as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

#11 Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks

Duane Brown had an awful 2019 NFL campaign but improved greatly in 2020. In fact, it was one of the best seasons of his career.

#12 Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Jack Conklin is one of the main reasons the Browns have been able to get a ground game going. He has gotten better at pass-blocking, but it's the run-blocking that he is best at.

#13 Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts

Braden Smith has been a starting right tackle since 2018 and is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Since 2019, he has been second in run-blocking and has gotten better in pass protection. He is an integral part of a much improved Colts' offensive line.

#14 Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey is a solid run-blocker but not an effective pass-blocker. He underperformed in overall pass protection, but with an effective offense, that could improve in 2021.

#15 Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth is a veteran offensive tackle who suffered a torn MCL in 2020 but returned to play not long after that. Whitworth has had 12 consecutive seasons as one of the top ten offensive tackles in the NFL.

#16 Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

Jake Matthews is a solid offensive tackle, but he needs to work on his pass-blocking skills. In the past six seasons, Matthews has been one of the highest rated offensive tackles in the NFL.

#17 Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City built their offensive line backup after a complete disaster of a 2020 NFL campaign. Orlando Brown Jr. demanded a trade from Baltimore, and Kansas City made that happen, as he was still on a rookie contract. Brown is a decent left offensive tackle. He is consistent each week and should bring that added level of protection the Chiefs are looking for.

#18 Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Taylor Lewan played just five games in 2020 due to lingering injuries. He is ranked as one of the best pass-blocking offensive tackles and one of the top ten most valuable offensive tackles in the NFL.

#19 Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker's 2016 NFL rookie campaign ranked as the 14th-best among offensive tackles. He struggled with injuries in 2018 and 2019, though. He was the fifth-best pass-blocker among offensive tackles in 2020.

#20 Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots

Isaiah Wynn has only played 18 NFL games since 2018 due to injuries. His run and pass blocking is way above average, among other offensive tackles.

#21 Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins has consistently improved his pass-blocking but will need a successful 2021 NFL campaign to move up the list and rank among the better offensive tackles.

#22 Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Tyron Smith played just two NFL games in 2020 due to injury. Smith was considered the 12th-best offensive lineman in the NFL before his injury. He should rise back up to that, with a full season in 2021.

#23 Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller's career started off roughly, as he was ranked the second-worst left offensive tackle in 2018 and 2019. His pass blocking improved in 2020, but he is still working on improving his run-blocking for the 2021 season.

#24 Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Williams and the rest of the Cincinnati offensive line have one task: protect Joe Burrow. Williams finished 14th overall among all offensive tackles in the pass set in 2020.

#25 La'el Collins, Dallas Cowboys

La'el Collins was injured in 2020 and didn't play a single snap in offense. The 2019 season was the best of his career since moving from guard to offensive tackle in 2017. The Dallas Cowboys have said that Collins will be ready for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

#26 DJ Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

DJ Humphries was the highest rated offensive tackle in the NFL in 2020. He had 12 total pressures, and his run-blocking improved massively.

#27 Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein was the highest rated right offensive tackle in 2018. He had a rough 2019 season and was cut out but bounced back in 2020. If Havenstein can keep up his 2020 performance, he could become one of the best at his position.

#28 Daryl Williams, Buffalo Bills

Daryl Williams played with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He played all 19 games (regular and postseason) and ranks fourth-best among right offensive tackles in pass blocking.

#29 Mekhi Becton, New York Jets

Mekhi Becton shocked a lot of people when he had a solid NFL rookie season. He will have help in the offensive line this season with Alijah Vera-Tucker. Becton is great in pass protection and ranks 13th among left offensive tackles.

#30 Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill is an average pass protector at offensive tackle. He has slowly gotten better the last few seasons and was tied for 18th in pressure and 41st in pass block in 2020, two categories he needs to work on.

#31 Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell is a rookie and doesn't have pro stats yet. But his performances at the University of Oregon suggests he could be a top offensive tackle next season. Sewell led the Ducks in big-time blocks in 2019.

#32 Alejandro Villanueva, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens needed to save some money, so they traded offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs in exchange for draft picks. They then signed Alejandro Villanueva, a veteran left tackle, to play right tackle. Villanueva has played only four snaps at right tackle, since 2014, though. He was ranked as the 12th-best tackle in pass blocking in the NFL last season.

Edited by BH