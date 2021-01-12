NFL: Ranking the Top 5 offensive lineman in NFL 2020

Offensive linemen tend to get little to none of the credit that comes with an NFL offense's success. The big hogs up front should be given the majority of the plaudits and a perfect example of why the offensive lineman are the key to an NFL offense's success is the Dallas Cowboys.

Offensive lineman are the key to an NFL offense's success

Imagine an NFL offense with a below-average offensive line. It would be a long day at the office for all NFL running backs and quarterbacks. This is why we see NFL running backs and quarterbacks buy their offensive lineman special gifts.

After Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott broke Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record, he went out and bought all the Cowboys offensive linemen custom made John Deere ATVs for Christmas. The ATVs had a nice price tag of $25,000 per vehicle.

Lots of smiles and hugs from the Cowboys OL and @EzekielElliott right now. pic.twitter.com/SdK2tCFgxw — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2016

Here are the top five offensive linemen in the NFL that are the keys to their offenses' success upfront.

#5 Jason Kelce, Center (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jason Kelce is known as the best offensive center in the NFL. He has played and started in every one of the Philadelphia Eagles' games since the 2015 NFL Season.

He has also played in 95% of the snaps that the Eagles take each game. Kelce was named the top-graded offensive center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce is the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line and is the motor behind the success upfront.

#4 Ronnie Stanley, Tackle (Baltimore Ravens)

Ronnie Stanley signed a five-year $98.75 million extension in the 2020 NFL Season. Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, Stanley suffered an injury two days after signing the extension and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

Ronnie Stanley was a big contributor to the success that the Baltimore Ravens had on offense in the 2019 NFL Season.

Ronnie Stanley impressed in his first NFL start: https://t.co/VQ9qkASGwX pic.twitter.com/h6SsXc6jLK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2016

#3 Zack Martin, Guard (Dallas Cowboys)

Zack Martin did not allow a sack in the 2019 NFL Season for the Dallas Cowboys and was the Pro Football Focus top-rated pass blocker. Martin was also named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl in 2019.

Zack Martin was named to his second straight first team All-Pro honors and played 99% of the snaps for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 NFL Season.

#2 Quenton Nelson, Guard (Indianapolis Colts)

Advertisement

Some may say that Quenton Nelson is not just the best offensive guard but the best offensive lineman in the NFL and his play on the field proves this point.

The Colts have not been stable at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck. Nelson has not given up a sack even with a mediocre quarterback in 2019. He also earned the title of PFF's second-best run blocking grade in the 2019 season.

#1 David Bakhtiari, Tackle (Green Bay Packers)

David Bakhtiari is the best offensive lineman in the NFL because of who he has to block for every Sunday. Aaron Rodgers holds on to the football the longest out of all NFL quarterbacks.

Bakhtiari played 100% of snaps for the Packers during the 2019 NFL Season. During the 2019 season, he earned PFF's second-best pass blocking grade, and has held down Aaron Rodgers' blindside for the past eight years in Green Bay.